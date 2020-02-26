If there’s a garage band in heaven, you can bet Scott Mason is leading them through a rocking version of “Gimme Some Lovin’ ” by the Spencer Davis Group.
“We played it in the ’60s, and we played it in our last gig together,” said Greg Brown, who with Mason formed the Rogues, one of Rochester’s most popular garage bands, in 1964, when both were freshmen at Lourdes High School.
Mason, who died Feb. 16 at age 70, played organ in the Rogues — a skill he learned while hanging around the Hammond Organ Studio, which was owned by his father, Gil Mason. Scott Mason’s organ was key to the Rogues’ sound.
“The bands we liked most were bands that had keyboards,” Brown said.
The Rogues’ set list included covers of organ-based tunes by the Young Rascals, the Animals, the Temptations, the Four Tops and the Buckinghams.
“One of the first songs we learned was ‘Green Onions’ by Booker T. & the M.G.’s,” Brown said. “It was a great Hammond organ song.”
Brown and Mason first started hanging around together in second grade at St. Pius school.
“He got me in trouble with a nun,” Brown said.
By the time they were in high school, Brown and Mason were working in the organ shop, cleaning the showroom and making deliveries. When they decided to form a band, Brown recalled: “Scott asked me to play guitar. But lessons didn’t go well.”
Brown switched to bass, but there was no question that Mason would play the organ.
The Rogues rehearsed in the back of the store, and often used the shop’s delivery van to haul their equipment to gigs around town.
Besides his interest in music, Mason played football at Lourdes, from which he graduated in 1967. He attended Winona State, and married his childhood sweetheart, Nancy Martin. He served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany.
After the Army, Mason returned to Rochester and worked in cabinet manufacturing. And he continued to play the organ with the Rogues, including at the garage band jams organized by Brown in recent decades.
“The Rogues never performed on stage without him,” Brown said.
Mason was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy. His two children, Erik (Sara Salscheider) and Kimberly (Steve Van Rooy), survive. Mason asked them to scatter his ashes near his birthplace of Winona. Memorials are preferred to school music programs and to Paws and Claws Humane Society.
For his part, Brown wants to organize a reunion of ’60s-era Rochester garage bands for a show on Aug. 8, which would have been Mason’s 71st birthday. It would be the first Rogues gig without Mason’s distinctive Hammond organ in the mix.