February is traditionally a time for valentines and chocolates and romance. Commercials and advertisements remind us to express our love for others with flowers, gifts and greeting cards. In the midst of any external signs of love you might express in the weeks ahead, please also plant some seeds of self-compassion.
What kind of stories do you tell yourself about yourself? How do you treat yourself when unexpected difficulties arise? Self-compassion is the ability to show yourself positive regard. Thankfully, it’s something everyone can learn to do!
At every stage and age of life, self-compassion is important. It improves your resilience, motivation and psychological health; it also helps to empower you to more easily regulate your emotions.
According to Dr. Kristin Neff, a researcher and author, there are three main components of self-compassion:
- Self-kindness: The capacity to extend yourself warm regard instead of judgement in the midst of difficulties.
- Common humanity: The awareness that you’re part of something larger than yourself. In this life, we’re connected to other people, and all people experience suffering. You’re not alone.
- Mindfulness: The ability to differentiate your true self from your thoughts and feelings. Self-compassionate people know that thoughts and feelings always pass, so they don’t need to become overly attached to them.
Becoming a more self-compassionate person involves learning about each of these three components and then practicing.
Is there a situation you’re facing in which you’d benefit from extending yourself some kindness? What would it look like to write yourself a note of affirmation? What does it feel like when you give yourself the benefit of the doubt?
Please know that developing the capacity for self-kindness is new territory for many of us, myself included. But with practice, it gets easier.
If common humanity is on one end of the spectrum, then isolation is on the other. It’s common for those experiencing hard times to isolate. Nurturing self-compassion requires pushing back against the tendency to isolate and instead invites people to connect. Whenever you’re inclined to “go it alone,” you’re far better off identifying and making use of a network of support! It’s healthy to remember that suffering is a shared part of what it means to be on this planet.
It’s very common to attach to your thoughts and feelings. However, over-identifying with feelings can make self-compassion more challenging. Interested in boosting your ability to live more mindfully? Begin to notice and identify your thoughts and feelings as they’re happening.
The other day, after a challenging interaction with another person, I noticed myself beginning to feel increasingly tense. My shoulders got tight, my brow more stern. In that moment, it would’ve been very easy to just take the train to Stressville, but instead, I stopped and thought, “I’m feeling worried and uncertain.” Slowing down long enough to actually identify the feelings that you’re having can be the first step toward mindfulness.
The more I learn about self-compassion, the more intrigued I am by its power to transform lives and communities. Your ability to be kind to yourself will improve your life, and it will also improve your relationships with others. This month (and always), practice self-compassion. You deserve it, and the world will benefit, too!