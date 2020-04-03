A Holy Week at home. For many of us, this will be a new experience. We’re used to going to a church building and worshipping with our congregation during this important week of the year.
But 2020 is different. We’ve been honoring the good guidance of medical professionals and staying at home as much as possible in order to decrease the chance of transmission of COVID-19. It is fair to say this has been an unusual and memorable Lenten season.
If you’re feeling some confusion and grief about all that has happened in the past month, you’re not alone. Give yourself the grace to acknowledge all the change and loss. Maybe there have been unexpected gifts along the way; maybe not. Share it all with God, and find safe places to talk about your experiences with others. This Holy Week at home can provide space for all the complex feelings of this unique moment in our shared history.
As Lent comes to a close and we step toward Palm Sunday, let’s take time to reflect on how we can remember the life, death and resurrection of Jesus, even if we aren’t able to go and worship at a church building.
The journey of Holy Week starts this weekend with Palm Sunday. We will then move through Maundy Thursday and Good Friday. Next Sunday is Easter.
As you discern how to incorporate these holy days into the rhythms of your life, please try not to put too much pressure on yourself. The most important tool you’ll need for the week ahead has already been planted in your heart: the Holy Spirit!
Open your heart and mind to the spirit’s leading and trust that the rest will come together. The spirit loves to show up in unexpected times and unexpected places to remind us that we are beloved. Led by the spirit, here are some elements you may wish to include in your Holy Week toolkit: silence, candles, art supplies, music, a hymnal, prayer and a Bible.
To help you prepare, here is some additional background information, as well as Bible readings associated with each of the days of Holy Week.
Palm Sunday: A good Gospel reading for the day is Mark 11:1-11. A standard Palm Sunday liturgy begins with the waving of palm branches and concludes with a reading of the passion narrative (the story of Jesus’ death). Palm Sunday represents the highs and lows of a life of faith. Perhaps as part of your Palm Sunday ritual, you could consider reflecting on some of the joys and losses you’ve experienced and/or witnessed during the coronavirus pandemic.
Maundy Thursday: This is the day during Holy Week when we hear Jesus’ command to love one another as God loved us. A good biblical companion for this day is John 13:1-17, 31b-35. During the worship liturgy, sometimes there is the washing of feet. Oftentimes at the end of Maundy Thursday worship, the altar is stripped of all furnishings. Maybe there is a portion of your own home that you could clear off as an altar space as an intentional practice on this day.
Good Friday: The Gospel reading for this day is lengthy: John 18:1-19:42. Carve out time to read it slowly and with space for contemplation. You may also want to read Psalm 22. Good Friday invites us into the mysteries of the cross. We reflect on this day on all the ways Jesus joins with us in our suffering.
I look forward to connecting with you again next weekend as we explore together how to honor Easter Sunday at home.
In the meantime, here are some words upon which to meditate this week from verse one of the hymn “Great God, Your Love Has Called Us” by Brian Wren: “Great God, in Christ you set us free your life to live, your joy to share. Give us your spirit’s liberty to turn from guilt and dull despair, and offer all that faith can do while love is making all things new.”
I pray that you encounter the love that makes all things new throughout this holy week.