After years of working in an office, you are now working from home and managing your own job, plus the housework, kids and more.
Start by taking inventory of your household money; purchasing supplies; scheduling work-from-home time, school time for the kids, and family activities; selecting meals and clothing; and preparing for medical care..
Prepare a place to work where family members and others won’t disturb you. When working at home, use that area and dedicate that time to work. No putting a load of clothes in the washer or talking to your mother or friends during this time. If you have small children at home, work when they’re napping or work in shifts with your partner. No contacts want to hear or see screaming children in the background.
If you make products, sell them on Facebook, Etsy or Ebay, as many are doing today.
You may find that working from home has its advantages. See what others are doing; some have been working from home for years, like myself, for some 30 years.
Susan Waughtal, Oronoco, co-owner with husband Roger Nelson, Squash Blossom Farms: “We moved to this 1910 farm 11 years ago and have been gradually reviving it into a sustainable farm with a bunch of enterprises (one of the principles of “permaculture” is diversity), including a diversity of income streams, which serves us well in uncertain times like these. So, our current and past enterprises include: farmers market baking and growing, selling and giving of that week's in-season produce every week. Once we built our commercial kitchen, we can do wood-fired pizza for special events, and our wood-fired sourdough breads are delivered to the Peoples Food Co-op in Rochester on Tuesday and Saturday mornings. Also, I do sewing and artwork; fortuitously, I just transformed our granary building into a space for me to work, with a sewing and painting area and a gallery wall. I sew crazy coats and mittens from repurposed felted wool sweaters. Now sewing some face masks, doing some artsy upholstery, and ready to dive into painted floor cloths. We also stay busy doing lots of gardening. A pack of seeds has way more plants than most people's gardens can use, so I have sold or gifted extra plant starts in the past. I have a bunch of chickens that provide eggs for my farmers market baking, and I also sell some. I think many of what we do are things people could do to provide a bit of extra income.”
Melissa Placzek, Red Wing, published writer, photographer and blogger at www.chindeep.com: “I'm either sitting in my study writing articles for my blog or editing photos. Other days I spend in the kitchen studio, developing recipes, cooking and taking photos. I find I can be more productive working from home than in an office or studio. There is no commute, no long lunch hours, no meetings or distractions to take up unnecessary time. I set my own hours and work until the task is done. Sometimes, all day in my pajamas!”
Carol Loshek, Winona, owner of the Cottage Cupboard (an occasional market): “I pretty much have three areas that I work from. Candles and air fresheners are made in the basement, painting and sewing in a second-floor sunroom, with computer and cutter work being done in this first-floor room, where my Hoosier cupboard is located. Most everything gets finished up in this first-floor room as well. Of course, when a Cottage Cupboard sale is coming up, just about every free surface is covered in a few more rooms as well. I’m very lucky my husband doesn’t mind it at all.”