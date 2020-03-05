Dave Simonett has a new album called “Red Tail” coming out this month, and he wants to tell you all about it.
Well, except for what the songs are about — he’s kind of mum on that part of the project.
“I definitely don’t want to explain it too much,” he said.
It’s not that Simonett, frontman for Trampled By Turtles and Dead Man Winter, isn’t proud of the work — his first solo album under his name.
Have you ever heard a song and thought that song was speaking to you, telling you about your own life as though it was written by a psychic?
“That’s part of my favorite part of songwriting,” Simonett said. “It works best when people can connect to the music in a personal way.”
If he described what his songs are about, he explained, that connection would be lost.
“You’ll hear (a song) and say, ‘I know what this song is about, and it’s not about my day,’ ” Simonett said.
About half of the songs on the album were recorded at Simonett’s Minneapolis home. The other half were recorded at Pachyderm Recording Studio near Cannon Falls.
Simonett recorded there with Trampled By Turtles when a mid-tour studio booking fell through.
“The place was just amazing,” he said. “My phone barely worked there, which is rare.”
Simonett said recording under yet another moniker might be a pain for his management, but he had to step away from Dead Man Winter, which was initially his solo project.
“Through the years of doing the project, it kind of became a band — it became its own thing,” he said.
For “Red Tail,” Simonett wanted to craft songs that weren’t going to be for either project and create something different from his previous catalog. He wanted to capture a new sound and creative energy.
“The older we get, the harder we’ve got to look for it,” he said.
Capturing a new feeling meant not necessarily working with his usual collaborators — as talented as they might be.
Jumping out of his comfort zone is what led to the establishment of Trampled By Turtles in Duluth.
Simonett joined with Erik Berry to play fast-burning acoustic covers of songs with Simonett on guitar and Berry on mandolin. It was a side project for both musicians, who were in different rock bands at the time. Dave Carroll, a local guitar player, asked to join the group on banjo.
“I didn’t know any banjo player,” Simonett said, adding that Carroll is a “wicked” guitar player.
To this day, Carroll flat-picks his banjo, which is pretty much unheard of among bluegrass players.
“He takes so much shit for that little pick,” Simonett said with a laugh.
Carroll wasn’t the only one facing a steep learning curve.
“I had to go to a record store to learn about bluegrass,” Simonett said.
Tim Saxhaug joined on upright bass, and a short time later, the musicians’ main bands broke up around the same time.
Simonett decided to start writing original songs for the group based on his experiences.
“I was tired of singing about coal mining,” he said. “I wanted to write my songs and not sing someone else’s.”
Those circumstances opened up a world of creativity since about 2003. With “Red Tail,” Simonett is trying to catch some of that feeling again.
Did he succeed? That’s up to the listener to decide.