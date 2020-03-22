Vintage and new copper is trending, as it can be added to your home in many different ways. Copper can work with many colors and styles, including industrial, farmhouse, cottage décor and more.
I faithfully watch HGTV, and I enjoy several home décor magazines, such as Country Living, and it’s interesting to see the hammered-copper farmhouse sinks that work well with the butcher-block countertops.
Now add copper accents, such as copper faucets, cabinet hardware pulls or decorative copper bowls on the counters, with wood cutting boards and copper pots and pans hanging from the ceiling or wall rack. You can find more ideas on Pinterest.
Nothing makes you look more like a serious chef, than to have a six-burner stove and a few hanging copper pots and a few copper decorative accent pieces on the counter. I found, as a cook myself and an antique appraiser, that copper can cook food more quickly, but it can react with acidic foods, so more pans with stainless-steel linings and copper bottoms are being sold, as these wares are better conductors of heat.
Where to find
I have found many copper pieces usable for decorating at auctions, rummage and estate sales, and antique malls.
“We have copper, but I don’t think they (buyers) are buying to use for cooking, but are using as a storage or as a decorative display item. Some pieces can be discolored from use, some have rust, and I wouldn’t use them to cook with, either,” said Ann Collins, former owner of Churn Dash Antiques in Rochester.
Sarah Kieffer, owner of Sarah’s Uniques and Jim’s “Man”tiques in St. Charles, said she has many copper pieces, ranging from $3 to $60, with the exception of copper boilers with a lid, which sell for about $125.
“The bigger copper boilers with lids are very collectible and a bit more expensive, and are the copper pieces that people put wood, flowers, magazines or quilts in,” she explained.
Peg Bracken, owner of Kismet Consignment Fashion & Home Decor in Rochester, said they always seem to have collections of copper as decorative pieces.
Betty Butters, owner of Catch My Thrift in Stewartville, said they have fish molds and copper bakeware priced from $2-$4.
Tips
When you find copper pieces, they can be heavily soiled and/or tarnished. To restore copper items to a warm glow so they can be used for decorating, try a commercial copper cleaner available at any supermarket or hardware store, or use a homemade paste made with equal parts flour, salt and vinegar.
Use a magnet when examining old copper to make sure it’s not merely plated. A magnet won’t be attracted to solid copper or brass.
Look for pieces with no dings, dents or major corrosion, which shows up as a green crust around the edges. Avoid pieces with handles that are cracked or broken, as repairs are costly, and use older pieces for decoration only.
Today, you can also find more affordable new Mauviel copper at Macy’s, Williams Sonoma and other department stores selling a copper-handled whisk, copper utensils, copper boot tray and even a copper two-slice toaster.
Antique molds like the copper fish, shrimp, cookie cutters and hand-hammered items are always easy finds and great as starter pieces to a collection.