This is a continuation of last week’s column about trends in 2019 and predictions for 2020. Please consider taking these columns with you when doing road trips this year. Next week: occasional markets, thrift, craft and gift shops that carry a mix of antiques and collectibles.
Sylvia Bauer, Country Side Antique Mall, Cannon Falls: “I cannot say there has been one specific item that was hot in 2019. I feel it varies with each season; although, advertising items, porcelain signs and Pyrex were among some of the top items sold. Again, the season changes have customers buying items more related to the season. In the spring, it’s gardening and outdoor items. During the Red Wing Convention, we sell a lot of stoneware and pottery. I wish I could say what will be hot in 2020. If I knew, I would stock up. My feeling is it will be similar to 2019. The decorating magazines often set the trend for items desired. The younger generation seem more interested in retro items.”
Tammy Hudson, Attic Antiques, Rochester: “My husband buys and sells mostly gas and oil memorabilia, advertising pieces, folk art, stoneware, and anything that’s unique and out of the ordinary. We do one show year a year at Oronoco Gold Rush. I consign at Gathered Goods in Forager Brewery, Rochester. Anything around the price point of $25 and under seems to go the quickest. I work with repurposed materials such as flannel shirts, sweaters, recycled wood, bottles, ceramic tiles for coasters, old glass doorknobs, coffee mugs and really anything that’s fun and unique! I made some coasters from leftover ceramic tiles with Scrabble letters on them with different themes; those went really fast! Hand-painted old barnwood siding for signs with most done by my daughter — as she is a very talented artist — sold well. Also, our hand-painted coffee mugs with different sayings or pictures. It seems anything with the state of Minnesota is also a favorite. Recycled materials made into hanging pots are also something that has gone well at the shop. They can be used indoors or outdoors for herbs or plants. And much the same for 2020.”
Neil Hunt, A-Z Collectibles, Winona: “This last year has been good for books like the ‘Little House’ series, World War II and cartoon books. Men’s neckties sold nicely — the old ‘skinny’ ties as well as themed ties. Toys are always good movers, vintage such as die-cast from the ’90s and early 2000s. Winona items are good! I see nor feel anything much different, but forecasting is not my strong suit.”
Eric Cordes, Buckboard, Caledonia: “Mostly old wood boxes that can be repurposed to make everyday useful storage and still a fun way to display the box itself. Architectural items have been good also. Reclaimed wood made into small decorative items as well.”
Joanne Kjome, Treasures on Main Resale and Antique, LaCrosse and Westby, Wis.: “Galvanized metal such as watering cans, buckets, crates, washtubs and nesting coops. Our customers decorate with them throughout the seasons. I’m sure they will continue to be popular in 2020.”
Vendors at antique malls
Richard Gehrke, Father Times Antiques, Duluth: “Perennial favorites continued to do well, including: Pyrex, Carnival glass, Jadeite. Sold lots of odds and ends this year in collectible dishes such as Liberty Blue, Franciscan Apple, Johnson Brothers friendly village and Waechtersbach Christmas tree dishes. We sold more pink Depression glass this last year than we have in a long time. Cambridge glass in the rose point pattern sold well. Longaberger baskets are rebounding. Signs continue to do well, as did cast iron. More movement with breweriana; however, lighted beer signs didn’t seem to do as well here this last year.”
Angie Pehler, Angie’s Vintage Rust, Treasures Under Sugar Loaf, Winona: “We had a busy year with best-selling items being beer related, specifically beer taps, beer signs, vintage beer crates and anything with Hamm’s beer written on it. From Winona, anything with the Bub’s brewing name is popular among local collectors. Also hot this past year, Red Wing items like spongeware, stoneware and crocks, especially the smaller 2- and 3-gallon crocks. Cast iron popular with ashtrays, mailboxes and birdcages selling the best. Older toys from the 1930s and ’40s and license plates prior to 1950 are still in hot demand. Marbles are quick sellers, as are older coffee and tobacco tins. Milk cans, nail kegs and barnwood are used for outdoor spring crafting and were hot. Vintage furniture has picked up, with tables and stand-alone cupboards as better sellers. Coins sold well, Indian head and wheat pennies selling the best. We watch the market interest in vintage items closely and expect continued interest in these items going into 2020.”
Sisters Judy Ratz and Ceil Shulka, CMS, Treasures Under Sugar Loaf: “We sold lots of coasters (made from ceramic tiles), and best-sellers are usually the sports teams, but also iconic celebrities like Elvis, John Wayne, Johnny Cash and more. We look for these to continue to sell well in 2020, and as for the gnomes, they sold well, and I hear they will be a popular item all year round.”