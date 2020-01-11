While the magazine is titled Twin Cities Business (TCB), last month, two of Rochester’s own were honored in Minneapolis at a ceremony recognizing the TCB 100, a “timely who’s who of Minnesota business and public policy.”
Lisa Clarke, executive director of Destination Medical Center, was honored in the “Overachiever” category.
“She’s a high-energy cheerleader for the city but also has a reputation for a get-it-done focus,” the magazine said.
Brandon Sampson, co-founder of Limb Lab, was recognized in the “Pioneer” category.
“The past six years since we started Limb Lab have really been exciting,” he said. “We have been able to build a really talented team.”
Since its inception, Limb Lab, a prosthetic and orthotic company, has grown from three employees to 35. Additionally, Limb Lab now has six locations in the Midwest and has served clients from 49 states and nine countries.
“Being recognized by Twin Cities Business magazine as one of the 100 People to Know in 2020, if nothing else, provided me an opportunity to reflect on all the things that have happened over these past six years and made me realize how truly grateful I am to have business partners that share a vision for offering an excellent experience to all of our clients,” Sampson said. “We are so fortunate to have dedicated employees who care deeply, show empathy, and who encourage everyone they encounter on a daily basis. It truly is a team approach to creating functional, successful outcomes for all our clients.”
Each year, fourth-graders at Rochester schools are invited to participate in the “Help Make Rochester a Litter Bit Better” art contest. This year, 292 students from 18 Rochester schools submitted entries. The grand-prize winner was Bhavya Yerriboyina in Ms. Kristina Sorensen’s fourth-grade class at Washington Elementary.
Bhavya’s artwork will be featured on pledge cards that all fourth-graders will receive this spring just before the start of Litter Bit Better week in April. The cards will discourage youth from littering and encourage students to pick up litter. The cards will also remind students to tell others to not litter.
Bhavya and her classmates also enjoyed a pizza party last month with Mayor Kim Norton.
“I have to say thank you to the mayor for taking the time off her schedule to come see us and to give us an experience. I am also thankful for all the gifts and treats,” Bhavya said. Ms. Sorensen’s class received a gift card for classroom supplies.
Bhavya was “shocked and excited” when she learned she was the grand-prize winner. She is passionate about caring for the environment, and she plans to be an active participant when Litter Bit Better week rolls around this coming April.
“I think it is important to save what we have left of this world, and I believe every small action makes a difference,” she said.