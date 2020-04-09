Each year, the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) presents the ExCEL award to high school juniors across the state.
MSHSL “exists to provide competitive, equitable and uniform opportunities for high school students to learn valuable lessons through participation in athletics and fine arts,” and represents over 435 public and private high schools across the state.
The ExCEL (Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership) Award begins with nominations from individual high schools. Each member school can submit the name of one boy and one girl to represent their school. Those individual nominees must then complete an application for the state award, which includes the student’s activities, leadership positions, volunteer work, and an essay. From that pool of applicants, 36 Minnesota high school juniors received the ExCEL Award last month.
Two young women in our area were recipients: Annie Wu, a student at Mayo High School, and Maggie Bruns, who attends Blooming Prairie High School. Both students have full resumes with sports, service and leadership, in addition to full academic course loads.
Annie has been on the Mayo swim team since eighth grade and is an active member of many school organizations, including student government, student school board, Mayo Honor Society and Mental Health Awareness Club.
Outside of school, she plays violin for both the Rochester Young Musicians Ensemble and the Southeastern Minnesota Youth Orchestra (SEMYO). Additionally, she was selected last fall as a soloist for “Playing with the Pros” with the Rochester Symphony.
With schools across the state operating via distance learning, Annie hopes that she and her fellow student leaders will be able to continue their extracurriculars and support one another as they are able. As a volunteer, she walks dogs at Paw and Claws and teaches Sunday School at her church.
Maggie Bruns, of Blooming Prairie, has a full sports calendar with fall volleyball, winter basketball and spring softball. She also volunteers as a sports coach for younger athletes. Maggie is the junior representative to the Education Foundation Board that supports Blooming Prairie schools by fulfilling the needs of classroom teachers. She especially enjoys playing a role in the partnership between community members and the schools.
With activities curtailed due to the coronavirus, Maggie has her “fingers crossed” that the prom committee she serves on will be able to host the event at a future date. But, as she said, “Everything’s an unknown.”
Both girls had been scheduled to receive their ExCEL Awards at the State Girls Basketball tournament, which was canceled due to the pandemic.
It was especially bittersweet for Maggie, whose basketball team made it to the section finals this year. Instead of a public ceremony, MSHSL mailed the awards and programs to the recipients. Maggie’s family had an “at home” ceremony, and her dad presented her with the glass trophy.