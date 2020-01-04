The sunk-cost fallacy impacts our lives each day. Understanding it can empower us to make better decisions.
A “sunk cost” is time, energy and resources already invested on an endeavor. The “sunk-cost fallacy” is the human tendency to continue an endeavor as a result of previously invested resources.
Our brains have a bias toward the false belief that any investment of time, energy and resources justifies future expenditures. This can be dangerous because there are many times when the best option is to stop the endeavor and take time to evaluate.
Wondering if you’ve ever fallen prey to the sunk-cost fallacy? You probably have. In fact, I bet it has happened recently. That’s normal. I have, too. We all have. This tendency is hardwired into us, and it takes work and awareness to overcome it.
Have you ever eaten to the point of discomfort at an all-you-can-eat buffet because you wanted to “get your money’s worth”? That happened due to the sunk-cost fallacy. Even though it wasn’t in your actual best interest to overeat, you do it anyway because of the money already invested.
Have you ever started watching a movie, television series or reading a novel only do discover you didn’t like it at all? But then you finished it anyway “since you’d already gotten so far”? That, too, is an example of the sunk-cost fallacy at play. We’re more likely to continue in something (even if it’s not serving us well) because of the time and energy previously invested.
This behavioral tendency doesn’t just impact our personal lives; it’s also hugely influential for congregations and businesses. Anytime groups of people continue an initiative based mostly on the reality that they’ve already invested time, energy and resources into it, the sunk-cost fallacy is the cause. Both individuals and organizations tend to have an emotional attachment to previously made decisions even if no one remembers the original reasoning behind them.
Imagine a congregation that tries to implement a new strategy around better welcoming and including new people in the life of the church. The original intention is good. But what if, after a year, the approach isn’t showing signs of efficacy and newer members aren’t actually participating at increased rates? The organization may feel tempted to stick with the strategy because of the year that has already been invested. But the wiser choice would be to step back and evaluate.
In organizations and congregations, we don’t have to keep doing things just because we’ve spent time, energy and money on them. It’s healthier to stop, evaluate and change course!
Whether we’re reflecting upon personal or organizational investments of time, energy and resources, it’s beneficial to document intentions, evaluate progress and course-correct. These are all useful strategies to counter-balance the sunk-cost bias. Recording our intended goals is crucial! That information makes it possible to thoughtfully evaluate progress. Without knowing the original intent behind the choice to devote time, energy and resources, how will we know if it’s worth it to keep going? The capacity to course-correct is invaluable! Honest evaluation facilitates the possibility of intentional change. The sunk-cost bias is certainly an influence in our individual and collective choices, but it shouldn’t be the only factor we use in making decisions.
We can make mistakes. We can change our minds. We can evaluate, and we can stop doing things even if we’ve done them for a long time. This is all part of learning, and understanding the sunk-cost bias empowers us to take the next right step.