We live in a world that can seem full of distractions and competing priorities. We’re pulled in what feels like a million different directions. What if we could step outside the chaos? This Lent, choose to focus your attention in intentional ways. Identify something specific you wanted to give special consideration to for the next six weeks, and do it!
Lent begins in just a few days, on Feb. 26. It will be Ash Wednesday, and it will kick off 40 days (plus Sundays) of the season of the church year called Lent.
Lent has been observed for many centuries. It’s a time in which we prepare our hearts, minds and spirits for Easter. But before we get to that joyous resurrection celebration, we pause and reflect for about six weeks on the life and death of Jesus.
The 40 days of Lent remind us of the 40 days Jesus spent in the wilderness before he began the years of his public ministry. In addition to figuring out how to deal with temptation and isolation, perhaps it was also a time in which Jesus practiced sustained attention.
He certainly stepped out of the wilderness with a deepened sense of his call and purpose. Maybe that was shaped, in part, by giving his focus and attention to something important.
Most of us won’t be spending the next six weeks alone in the wilderness. But we could choose to use this time to engage in the spiritual practice of focused attention. We could resist the culture of distraction and instead dig into something that sounds compelling. You could do this as an individual, a family or a congregation. Sustained attention is valuable for everyone!
What kinds of things might you focus on for Lent? I imagine there’s a topic you’ve been meaning to learn more about (examples: how the U.S. government operates, what it means to buy locally, or racism). Or maybe there’s a book of the Bible you’ve been interested in studying.
What if you took the time to actually learn about that which you are already deeply curious? Go to the library. Get some books. Download some podcasts on the topic. Focus your attention.
Or maybe you have a beloved hobby you haven’t paid attention to for years. Like playing the piano. Or woodworking. Or writing poetry. Or photography! What if you practiced sustained focus and invested some amount of time for the next 40 days on that interest area?
Maybe you’ve been intending to volunteer in some way for years, but it has felt impossible to find the time. What if you made the time this Lent to intentionally share your attention with a nonprofit or ministry that matters to you deeply?
It’s so easy to live our lives skating on the surface of things. We can go weeks and months and years without giving ourselves permission to go deeper. This Lent, consider choosing an area of attention, and then dig in. Go deep. Notice the benefits of a fresh, focused perspective.