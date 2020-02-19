Doug Brindle has been a friend for many years. I knew he had a remarkable story. Doug served as an Army Recon corpsman in Vietnam.
Upon his return to the states after his tour, Doug needed peace of mind. He sought a different view of life. He and his wife, Cathy, signed up for the Peace Corps and headed to Mokolo in Cameroon. War and then peace.
Growing up, Doug worked weekends at his dad’s lumberyard when he was 12. By 16 years of age, he was making deliveries in the company truck. His mom was a grade-school teacher.
Like many boomers, Doug had a childhood of playing sports, exploring, taking risks, and learning from the school of hard knocks. He came home when the street lights came on.
His dad was a World War II and Korean War veteran, along with serving in the National Guard for 25 years. Doug remembers tagging along to his dad’s weekend guard training. The strong work ethic modeled by his parents was not lost on Doug.
Immediately after high school, Doug was ready for adventure. With his father’s service as an example, Doug felt it was his duty to serve his country. He enlisted in the U.S. Army via a “buddy program” with his friend Jay Render.
In February 1968, they headed to basic training in Fort Knox, Ky. They quickly got separated, with Jay qualifying for Officer’s Candidate School and other options. Doug began his training as an army corpsman. Doug also completed jump school and Ranger training. He volunteered for Vietnam.
Doug was a rare breed. There were few Airborne corpsmen. He joined the Recon platoon of the 11th Light Infantry Brigade, also known as the “Jungle Warriors.” His unit contained 29 men.
Missions lasted anywhere from three days to weeks. They were ferried to sites via helicopter. Doug told me it wasn’t pretty at times, they encountered injuries and loss of life. He learned to trust his fellow platoon members with his life.
He acquired the ability to sleep, whenever the situation was safe enough, regardless of the hour, in order to be alert when needed. To this day, a simple pleasure for Doug is a nap.
Doug recalls that although the men were young, they were all volunteers and well trained. His outfit operated out of I Corp, the farthest northern region of what was then South Vietnam.
Doug contemplated reenlisting for a second tour, but he felt he had already beaten the odds for a corpsman in combat. He figured the injuries he had received up to that point were a message from “above” to head home.
A few years after his return, he made a 180-degree turn from a military environment and found a new perspective by serving in the Peace Corps in West Africa. His wife, Cathy, taught health and hygiene to villagers, and Doug oversaw water projects such as installing wells.
I asked Doug how he looks back at this time. He felt his experience in Vietnam and the Peace Corps both were transformational times in his life. These experiences formed him into the person he is today. He forged friendships and connections with many people. He has a circle of true friends because of his service in both.
Doug feels fortunate. He used the GI Bill for education, bought his first home with a VA loan, and has used Veterans Affairs for occasional medical care.
A few years ago, Doug sensed a desire to gather as many of the original 29 from his platoon as possible and plan a reunion. He needed to see these men again that he had trusted his life to.
Of the 29 men in his unit, 21 were still alive. The platoon had been awarded 17 Purple Hearts, and almost all of them received Air medals for their Recon work. The group, with spouses and family members, came together in a small town in Wisconsin.
Hugs were tight, there was laughter and tears, and tales were retold. They remembered the good times and those that were lost and badly hurt.
As slides were shown, at some point, others in the restaurant realized that a reunion of warriors was transpiring. To all the brothers in arms there for this first reunion, to their surprise, the entire bill was paid.
The men understood that they had just been welcomed home.