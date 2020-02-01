With Valentine’s Day coming up in a few weeks and gardeners thinking ahead, February has an air of romance, and it’s more than flowers and jewelry. From tables for two at the coffee shop to a candlelight dinner to a nice romantic escape, I thought I would share some ideas for valentine collectibles.
The best are handmade items that kids bring home from school and those made by collectors and artists.
Amber Engelhardt, of Rochester, said: “My daughter, Ella (13) and I have made adorable coffee cup art blocks and felt that we would like to share with others, so we have set up some classes.”
Cindy Habermann, Rochester collector and maker of papier-mâché that includes valentine items, said: “I have a collection of items now on display on my 4-foot goose-feather tree that I decorate seasonally along with a decorated tinsel tree for Valentine’s Day. Of course, I have to make my folk-art pieces made of papier-mâché and a paper clay valentine girl I made sitting on a ‘V’ block.”
Heart-shaped boxes
Anything red can be found at Sarah’s Uniques and Jim’s “Man”tiques in St. Charles.
“As you know, I have many valentine treasures in the shop,” store owner Sarah Kieffer said. “Old Valentine’s Day cards, cookie hearts and cupids, chocolate molds, a lot of fun red items. I really love the different chocolate candy boxes and candy molds.”
Vintage heart-shaped candy boxes are still considered collectibles, though some are old but were not costly when new, and are still reasonably valued today. Collecting candy boxes or tin memorabilia such as candy molds from companies that are still in business makes it easier to research the company history and determine the ages of its past products.
Still the most valuable and remaining desirable collectibles are Fanny Farmer and Russell Stover, which are still valued around $25 to $35, with Whitman’s coming in around $10 to $20. Internet auction and selling sites, sometimes flea markets, consignment and thrift shops are good sources of these red satin heart-shaped boxes with satin flowers and ribbon.
Valentine’s Day cards
Classified as “ephemera,” vintage cards should be stored in acid-free, archival-quality sleeves or boxes and away from heat and direct sunlight. Cards should never be stored with their envelopes. The glue on the envelopes eventually yellows and will leave a stain on the cards when in prolonged contact. Also, glue on the envelopes seals the envelope when in storage.
Shayna Dais, Rusty Bucket, Winona, said: “Vintage valentines will be available Feb. 1-2. We have some antique cards, cherubs and candy dishes. I see collectors and crafters buying the cards and girlfriends buying the candy dishes and filling them with chocolates for their friends.”
Judy Ratz and her sister Ceil Shulka, CMS, Winona, said: “At Treasures Under Sugar Loaf, we have new Valentine’s Day gnomes priced under $12. Of course, signs and block shelf sitters are also available, along with other keepsakes.”
Chris Rand Kujath, Old River Valley Antique Mall, Stewartville, said: “I do sell valentine cards and postcards throughout the year. They are fun and easy to collect and can be inexpensive. Cards always add a nice feeling of love and romance, and presently we have some unique vintage cards in one package for $20, with most from the 1920s and ’30s.”
Neil Hunt, A-Z Collectibles, Winona, said: “I finally found the valentine album, and it looks like the small ones from when we were in school will start at $1, and the paper-lace ones or fold-out ones more like $5 and up. The candy box is older and has no name, but guess what, it’s full of valentines hankies, which will be $2 each. I also have postcards for Valentine’s Day as well, $1 to $2 based on condition.”
Paul Larsen, Mantorville Square, Mantorville, said: “We have older and large Valentine’s Day cards priced somewhat higher than the $2-$10 range as well as at The Old Rooster, Rochester. Valentine cards are mostly in the $2-$10 range, with some being a bit higher.”
Hankies
Defined as a square of cloth used to wipe the nose, mouth or eyes, the better hankies were usually made of cotton, silk or linen. But it’s the sheer variety of patterning and decoration of the hankie that delights the collectors today. Some collectors, for example, look only for valentine hankies to give as gifts and as a memory of something or somewhere special.
Joan Zenke, Minnesota Memories & Antiques, Nodine, said: “I have several old valentine items with two cards from the ’40s in mint condition that are fold-outs and valentine hankies, too.”
My source and for more information: “2010 Valentines, A Collector's Guide, 1700s-1950s, Identification & Values” by Barbara Johnson.