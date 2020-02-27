United Way of Olmsted County promotes volunteerism in Southeastern Minnesota through our Get Connected online tool. Get Connected is made available to nonprofit agencies in our region to post volunteer opportunities. This tool allows individuals to view these volunteer opportunities. Go to volunteer.uwolmsted.org for more information or call 507-287-1533.
Our community welcomes refugees and immigrants from all over the world, but many of them have never had access to English education. The Skills Enrichment Lab assistant will help students with questions that they have about the material from their classes. Hawthorne offers Adult Basic Education, Citizenship Preparation, English as a Second Language, GED Preparation and developmental college classes, so volunteers are crucial to ensure that students have the opportunity to work on their classwork with adequate attention and help. Email mamorris@rochester.k12.mn.us or call 507-328-4440 for more information or to volunteer with the Adult and Family Literacy (Hawthorne Education Center).
Stock and organize shelves, help clients shop and help at the checkout stand in the food shelf. We serve over 3,400 families and individuals in need each month, and about 40% of those who benefit from our services are children. Two-hour shifts are available between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. most weekdays. Email DavidSteenhoek@channel-one.org or call 507-424-1705 for more information or to volunteer with Channel One Regional Food Bank & Food Shelf.
ABC is looking for a volunteer to assist an individual by transporting them to their community job two days each week. Email hannahg@abcinc.org or call 507-281-6262 for more information or to volunteer with Ability Building Center.
A volunteer is needed to instruct and/or supervise male inmates incarcerated at the Federal Medical Center during Native American sweats, talking circles and church. The volunteer must be a “subject matter expert” in Native American culture. However, no instruction of anti-government, anti-religion or anti-race will be permitted. Email ralcoser@bop.gov or call 507-424-7236 for more information or to volunteer with Federal Medical Center.