United Way of Olmsted County promotes volunteerism in Southeastern Minnesota through their Get Connected online tool. Get Connected is made available to nonprofit agencies in our region to post volunteer opportunities. This tool allows individuals to view these volunteer opportunities. Go to volunteer.uwolmsted.org for more information or call 507-287-1533.
We are seeking volunteers for our Day Center. Volunteer duties include student homework help and mentoring, doing craft projects or playing games, reading to kids, teaching life skills, family mentorship, etc., just to name a few. Email bbednar@ihngr.org or call 507-281-3122 for more information or to volunteer with Family Promise Rochester.
We are currently recruiting “Grocery Group” volunteers for our initiative geared toward providing food to newly arriving refugee families. Grocery Groups volunteer based on a rotating schedule with other community groups and parishes to fundraise and organize grocery shopping trips to supply about a weeks’ worth of groceries to a newly arrived family. This volunteer opportunity can be a family “group,” an organization “group,” or a parish “group.” Email khammell@ccsomn.org or call 507-287-2047 for more information or to volunteer with Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota.
Work with books in a pleasant retail environment, share the joy of books with the public, and learn about bookstore operations. You will provide assistance to bookstore customers and assist with procedures to maintain a successful retail operation. Email marilyn@rochester.lib.mn.us or call 507-328-2341 for more information or to volunteer with Rochester Public Library.