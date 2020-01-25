United Way of Olmsted County promotes volunteerism in Southeastern Minnesota through our Get Connected online tool. Get Connected is made available to nonprofit agencies in our region to post volunteer opportunities. This tool allows individuals to view these volunteer opportunities. Go to volunteer.uwolmsted.org for more information or call 507-287-1533.
The GATEway Science Fair, an annual event for students in Grades 3 through 6, will be held this year on Feb. 22. Participants attend public, private or home school in Rochester or a surrounding community. Volunteer shifts are about two hours each, with starting times between 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Volunteers help with activities such as set-up, check-in, snack time, perimeter monitoring and tear-down. Call 507-722-0728 for more information or sign up at gatewaysciencevolunteers@gmail.com.
We need volunteers who can meet the Channel One delivery truck, unload the weekly delivery and stock the food shelves. The truck delivers every Monday morning between 7 and 7:30 a.m. and usually takes about 1.5 hours.
Volunteers are also needed to help families who come to the food shelf during the day on Fridays each week. Shifts are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or from 1 to 4 p.m. Email Rebecca_Snapp@usc.SalvationArmy.org or call 507-288-3663 for more information or to volunteer with Rochester Salvation Army.
We are looking for compassionate, caring volunteers to visit our patients with dementia to provide companionship and socialization. Hospice patients, particularly ones with dementia, appreciate volunteers who talk, read and play games with them during visits. Many get lonely, so they really enjoy visits. “Buddies” are matched based on common interests and spend at least four hours a month together. Email jennell.bethea@hcr-manorcare.com or call 507-424-9874 for more information or to volunteer with Heartland Hospice.
We are looking for someone to go with our Donations Ambassador and pick up donations from donors’ homes. Your day will start out at the Rochester Area ReStore and go all over the Rochester area from there. Help our Donations Ambassador navigate the city and surrounding area, greet donors and bring the donations back to the ReStore for unloading. Email volunteer@rochesterrestore.org or call 507-252-0849 for more information or to volunteer with Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity.