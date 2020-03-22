United Way of Olmsted County promotes volunteerism in Southeastern Minnesota through our Get Connected online tool. Get Connected is made available to nonprofit agencies in our region to post volunteer opportunities. This tool allows individuals to view these volunteer opportunities. Go to volunteer.uwolmsted.org for more information or call 507-287-1533.
Sewing and crafts
Volunteers create beautiful comfort items such as blankets, baby holiday stockings, tummy pillows and other sewing projects for patients. Volunteers also make holiday tray favors for patients. Our patients enjoy receiving a special treat that brightens their day. Certain tray favors include origami, cards and other crafts. They meet the first Thursday of the month from 8 a.m. to noon; however, items can be made at home as well. Email kowens@olmmed.org or call 507-292-7210 for more information or to volunteer with Olmsted Medical Center.