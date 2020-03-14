United Way of Olmsted County promotes volunteerism in Southeastern Minnesota through their Get Connected online tool. Get Connected is made available to nonprofit agencies in our region to post volunteer opportunities. This tool allows individuals to view these volunteer opportunities. Go to volunteer.uwolmsted.org for more information or call 507-287-1533.
Taste of the Town is the Salvation Army’s second-largest fundraiser of the year. We are looking for several volunteers willing to help us put together the silent auction for this year’s event. This opportunity will involve personally visiting various businesses in town that have made donations to this event in the past or might consider making a donation for this year’s event. You will also attend several meetings with other Salvation Army staff and volunteers in order to report back on the donations that have been received for the event. Email Rebecca_Snapp@usc.SalvationArmy.org or call 507-288-3663 for more information or to volunteer with Rochester Salvation Army.
We currently need Foster Grandparent Volunteers in Rochester and Stewartville. Volunteers serve at a variety of locations throughout the region. The volunteers go to these sites and are role models, mentors and friends to children with exceptional needs. Volunteers have to be willing to serve at least 10 hours per week (schedules are flexible — you set the hours that work best for you) and are 55-plus years old. Email ashley.lushinsky@lssmn.org or call 507-512-1036 for more information or to volunteer with Lutheran Social Service of MN Senior Corps SEMN.
Set up a 30-minute orientation to learn about a variety of volunteer options. Examples: construction, family selection/family partners committees, finance committee, ReStore, special events, advocacy, or creative projects, for example: interviewing families for family story booklets, building bookcases and doing a book drive, to name a few. It takes more than a hammer to build hope and a stable affordable home. Help us build a stronger community of homeowners. Email ryankp@tworivershabitat.org or call 507- 252-0849 for more information or to volunteer with Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity.