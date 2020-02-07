United Way of Olmsted County promotes volunteerism in Southeastern Minnesota through our Get Connected online tool. Get Connected is made available to nonprofit agencies in our region to post volunteer opportunities. This tool allows individuals to view these volunteer opportunities. Go to volunteer.uwolmsted.org for more information or call 507-287-1533.
Volunteers or substitute volunteers are needed who are willing to remove snow for a homeowner who is unable to remove the snow themselves. We’re currently matching snow removal requests to volunteers willing to shovel and/or plow this winter. Email jthornton@familyservicerochester.org or call 507-287-2010 for more information or to volunteer with Family Service Rochester.
We are looking for speakers to discuss their careers and experiences with youth. Ideal candidates are actively working in, or recently retired from the workforce and are willing to share their personal story of the pathways that they took to get to their career. Typically, this is a small group presentation of four to 10 youth, typically middle and high school age. Email mhora@bgclubroch.org or call 507-287-2300 for more information or to volunteer with Boys & Girls Club of Rochester.
Volunteers will greet and assist customers in locating medical supplies and other retail items. Email rstvolunteermanagers@mayo.edu or call 507-255-9912 for more information or to volunteer with Mayo Clinic Volunteer Programs.
As a volunteer reiki or therapeutic touch (TT) practitioner, you will be asked to provide companionship, active listening, gentile reiki or TT to patients and families navigating terminal illness. Certification in therapeutic touch or reiki Level 2 practitioner is required; Level 3 reiki practitioner preferred. Email jennell.bethea@hcr-manorcare.com or call 507-424-9874 for more information or to volunteer with Heartland Hospice.