United Way of Olmsted County promotes volunteerism in Southeastern Minnesota through our Get Connected online tool. Get Connected is made available to nonprofit agencies in our region to post volunteer opportunities. This tool allows individuals to view these volunteer opportunities. Go to volunteer.uwolmsted.org for more information or call 507-287-1533.
Listos is hosting its third annual spring carnival on Saturday, March 21. The event is for families with children ages 2 to 9. Volunteers are needed to run the various carnival games and the concession stand. Funds from the event help support tuition assistance and bilingual programming. Email director@listoskids.org or call 507-226-8490 for more information or to volunteer with Listos Preschool and Childcare.
We are looking for volunteers willing to assist those with too little or no health insurance in getting the emergent dental care they need to get out of pain and back to their lives. Volunteers both with and without dental experience are needed. Students interested in dental school or health administration are welcome. Tasks include assisting our dentists with tooth care, triaging patients when they first arrive, and working our reception desk to schedule patient appointments. Email rebecca.snapp@usc.salvationarmy.org or call 507-288-3663 for more information or to volunteer with Rochester Salvation Army.
Our program engages people ages 55 and older with opportunities to engage in health and wellness programs and contribute to the common good. Whether you’re new to the community or you’re simply looking for a new cause to champion, our specialists can connect you with a venture that matters to you. We match volunteers with local and national organizations, giving you countless opportunities. Email sdegallier@ccsomn.org or call 507-454-2270 for more information or to volunteer with Common Good Retired & Senior Volunteer (RSVP) Program — Catholic Charities.
Volunteers enhance the patient experience by visiting designated hospital units offering conversation and a variety of comfort items. Email rstvolunteermanagers@mayo.edu or call 507-255-9912 for more information or to volunteer with Mayo Clinic Volunteer Programs.