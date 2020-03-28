United Way of Olmsted County promotes volunteerism in Southeastern Minnesota through our Get Connected online tool. Get Connected is made available to nonprofit agencies in our region to post volunteer opportunities. This tool allows individuals to view these volunteer opportunities. Go to volunteer.uwolmsted.org for more information or call 507-287-1533.
Join us on Tuesday, April 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Rochester Event Center as we show our gratitude to the incredible partners, volunteers and individuals who dedicate their time, talent and financial resources to help Olmsted County’s families thrive. Volunteers are needed to set up the event, welcome participants, guide participants and clean up at the event. Email jennifert@uwolmsted.org or call 507-287-2000 for more information or to volunteer with United Way.
Please respond to this open request if you would be willing to complete a handiwork project, provide transportation, or help with another request for a veteran or the spouse of a veteran. Email jthornton@familyservicerochester.org or call 507-287-2010 for more information or to volunteer with Family Service Rochester.
We are looking for some administrative and data-entry support. Candidates should have experience with administrative work and be able to work individually. Ideally, we would like someone who would be comfortable volunteering on a regular and ongoing basis. Email info@bgclubroch.org or call 507-287-2300 for more information or to volunteer with Boys & Girls Club of Rochester.