United Way of Olmsted County promotes volunteerism in Southeastern Minnesota through our Get Connected online tool. Get Connected is made available to nonprofit agencies in our region to post volunteer opportunities. This tool allows individuals to view these volunteer opportunities. Go to volunteer.uwolmsted.org for more information or call 507-287-1533.
Our Foster Grandparent Volunteers serve at a variety of locations throughout the region. The volunteers go to these sites and are role models, mentors and friends to children with special needs. All you need to join is the ability to give the kind of comfort and love that sets a child on a path toward a successful future. The program provides a way for volunteers ages 55 and older to stay active by serving children and youth in their communities. Email ashley.lushinsky@lssmn.org or call 507-512-1036 for more information or to volunteer with Lutheran Social Service of MN Senior Corps SEMN.
If you enjoy cats, this is a great opportunity for you. We need volunteers to help clean the cats’ cages, as well as giving them food, water, love and attention. Email jamtag@hotmail.com or call 507-292-9122 for more information or to volunteer with Safe Haven Pet Rescue Inc.
Whether it’s providing companionship to a person in the final months or weeks of life, offering support to family members and caregivers, providing assistance in the office, or helping with community outreach, the contributions of volunteers are an essential part of our program. Email matt.ebeling@interimhealthcare.com or call 507-200-1111 for more information or to volunteer with Interim HealthCare.
NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group Program is a peer-based, mutual support group for people living with mental illness. These groups provide a place that offers respect, understanding, encouragement and hope. NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group facilitators will co-facilitate a weekly 90-minute support group for a minimum of one year. Email devans@namisemn.org or call 507-287-1692 for more information or to volunteer with NAMI Southeast Minnesota.