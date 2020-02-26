From now through early April is a perilous time for Minnesota bees.
Throughout the winter, colonies work to keep the queen at about 85 degrees by literally shivering around her.
During long, sustained cold spells, those bees don’t leave that huddle for any reason — even to eat.
There are many grand reasons to plant pollinator-friendly plants. How about a grand?
When they do eat, the colony needs enough stores to survive until pollen becomes available outside.
“Best case scenario, they run out of winter before they run out of food,” said Chris Schad, co-owner of the Bee Shed.
Bee populations throughout the U.S. have been stressed and dropping. Diligent beekeepers split colonies by isolating a colony’s queen, which encourages the development of a new one. So far, beekeepers are keeping up with the losses.
Sources of bee death are a combination of pesticides, herbicides and insecticides bees pick up from plants and bring back to their hives. Even if those don’t outright kill a colony, they can weaken bees’ defenses against disease and pests — especially infestations of varroa mites.
Bee pollination is essential for about one-third of foods eaten in the U.S. No bees, no flowering fruits or nuts.
So what can you do to help the bees during this perilous time?
Start hobby beekeeping? Plant a pollinator garden? These help. They’re also a lot of work. Another thing you can do — nothing.
When spring finally arrives and you notice some dandelions or clovers appear on your lawn, do nothing.
Dandelions and clover are some of the best early sources of nectar in this region of the country. Don’t spray them. If you really hate messing up a monochromatic lawn, pluck them before they go to seed, but consider leaving those early blooms.
Another thing you can do is lower your standards when it comes to fruit. People are used to getting nearly perfect and large specimens of any fruit anytime of year. U.S. honeybees are responsible for pollinating those fruits. Many beekeepers ship their hives around the country to help growers pollinate plants.
However, to get perfect and large apples, growers will wait until the large prominent flower, called the “king blossom,” is pollinated and then spray their trees with a blossom thinner to ensure that only the king blossom produces a fruit that’s much larger than the tree would produce if all the flowers were allowed to develop.
Blossom thinner can be toxic to bees. Until people are willing to accept smaller, less-perfect fruit, that practice likely won’t change.
Overall, the stresses put on bees come from many of our habits.
Hobby beekeeping is a fun challenge, but it’s not for everyone. If you want to plant a pollinator garden, the city has resources to help with that. But there are easier ways to contribute, too — change those habits by doing a bit of nothing and lowering your standards.