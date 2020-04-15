I think each one of us should take a photo with a mask or bandanna covering our faces, maybe with a hat and shades, too. One day, someone will be looking at our scrapbooks (boomers still put photos in scrapbooks), and they might say, “When was this, did you rob a bank?”
We might say, “That was 2020 — the year of that blankety-blank codeecrap 29 virus, or whatever the stupid thing was called. It was a horrific year, and many lives were lost. It was recommended we wear a mask every time we left our home. Notice the long hair. I didn’t get a haircut for four months.”
We’re in the midst of this thing. Right now, we need a sidekick. Boomers grew up watching some remarkable sidekicks named Lassie, Rin Tin Tin and Toto. For non-boomers, they were dogs. Some other popular helpers included Trigger and Silver. They were horses. Tarzan of the Jungle’s trusty sidekick was his chimpanzee, Cheetah.
As I type this, I have two cats lying on the table next to me. I chat with them all day.
I have read newspaper articles (yes, I did say “newspaper”) that say pets help people deal with “social isolation.”
This week, I’m going to highlight three of these furry superstars.
Mike
Duane Krueger is a former college basketball teammate. Our friendship has endured for 49 years. One year ago, Duane lost his wife. It was crushing.
Just two weeks before Duane’s wife passed away, he had his German shepherd, Maximillian, euthanized because Max had developed degenerative myelopathy. Max was an intelligent, loving and friendly dog for years.
Not long after the loss of his wife, a superstar came into his life. Duane named the dog Michael Corleone (aka, Mike). Duane’s wife, Robbin, was a mega-fan of “The Godfather” series.
Mike hasn’t missed one night curled up by his side, whether he’s reading the newspaper, watching television or sleeping. On the mischievous side, Mike has chewed up a number of pairs of Duane’s reading glasses. Mike is a loving companion and has a sense of when Duane is feeling low. Mike means the world to Duane right now.
Scooter
My wife’s brother, Kevin, and his wife, Sue, left the city life 17 years ago and moved up north. They built a beautiful log home in a gorgeous secluded area.
Early on, Kevin worked nights, and Sue knew she needed a companion. Her daughter found Scooter, and from the first moment Sue picked up all 2 pounds of him, he became her constant companion. Scooter has been her superstar.
Throughout the years, Scooter has brought Sue comfort, joy and company. He travels everywhere with her. When she moves, Scooter moves.
At 16½ years old, Scooter is on the downside of life. Sue said the look of love in his eyes is now a little cloudy, and it appears that he is searching for her. Sue has treasured the gift of his life.
Sophie
Kathy and Ron Kasten are friends of mine. Kathy has treasured pets her whole life. For Kathy, the COVID-19 crisis has been compounded with the recent unexpected and sudden loss of her mom in January.
It would be easy to be overwhelmed. Kathy is able to embrace a safe place through her faith. She reflects that the Lord brings comfort in quiet ways, and one of those ways is her cats.
Each of their three cats are named in ways tied to the Bible. Cats Moses and Lizzie have been Kathy’s companions for nearly 15 years. They walk with her, sit next to her, and Lizzie enjoys listening as Kathy plays the piano.
However, in my opinion, the superstar is Sophie. At 3 years old, Sophie is the newest family member. Sophie has become deeply attached to Kathy. She naps with her, lies in her lap, and “oversees” her computer work.
Kathy told me when she reflects back on her life, she not only sees it in people, but also in her treasured pets. She said animals bring such comfort.
The pets in our life are just what the doctor ordered right now.