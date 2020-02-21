I got new glasses recently. I thought, why not? A new year, a new decade, so why not a semi-new me? My vision may not be 20/20 forever, but for now, it’s much clearer.
Thanks to my new spectacles, the other meaning for 20/20 vision has come to mind as well. This refers to the opportunity to look back on a situation and recognize that there were other or better solutions.
The Catholic Church leadership has the opportunity to use 20/20 vision right now. For the past 10 to 15 years, we have learned about a number of Catholic bishops and priests who engaged in immoral and illegal behavior with children.
These men were or are sick, and church leadership did not protect the vulnerable people for whom it was responsible. The result is that many dioceses have filed bankruptcy, and millions of dollars have been set aside for the victims.
As overwhelming as those issues are, those men do not represent the totality of the Catholic Church. Just as poor teachers or some midlevel bosses do not destroy an educational system or a company, these bishops and priests do not make the entire Catholic Church evil.
Believe me, I am not minimizing the church’s scandals in any way. But I’ve watched and heard people use these scandals purposefully to try to tear down an entire faith. It’s led me to think more broadly.
If you look carefully, you’ll note that there are many systems that have let us down in recent years. There are companies, trusted brands, politicians and many other humans who have done things to destroy our belief in them. Any system that is run by people can and will let us down — because we all sin.
Many people, including me, have noticed in recent years that our society is becoming more evil. There’s pornography, government-run “concentration camps,” and hatred and acts of violence toward people who look, think, believe and/or act differently than we do.
It’s easy, and accurate, to look at the Catholic Church leadership with 20/20 hindsight and say, “They were wrong.” Do you, also, have the clarity of vision to look at some of these other systems and sinners and say they are wrong, too?
Yes, there are different degrees of “sin” among these disparate systems and issues. But that doesn’t make any of it acceptable, does it?
We need a wake-up call in 2020. Sin is real. News flash: Everyone sins!
On Ash Wednesday, every year, I am crossed with ashes on my forehead and reminded to “Turn away from sin, and be faithful to the Gospel.” This quote is a great reminder that it all starts with me.
You or I can’t change the past, or the sins of other people, but we can make this year the year that we have greater 20/20 vision about what kind of world we want moving forward, and do all we can to make it real.
God bless you all!