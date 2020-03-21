The students in my Sustainable Food Production course were recently asked to read an article from the Gardening Channel titled “10 Weird Intensive Gardening Methods That Really work.” The assignment was to determine which methods were actually sustainable. To be sustainable, the method must be economically viable (profit), ecologically sound (planet) and socially responsible (people).
Tire gardening was the first method described. Gardeners should remove the outer rim of each tire with a utility knife before using. The benefits listed included easily stackable for growing potatoes and root crops, offering much-needed space and easy harvest. The black surface absorbs heat, warming the soil for early spring planting. Using recycled tires is great for the environment. All of the students expressed concern about chemical residue in regards to growing food crops inside tires.
The Mittleider method was developed by Dr. James Mittleider. The method combines soil-based gardening and hydroponic gardening. Space, time and resources are maximized. Crops are grown in soil, utilizing close spacing and vertical space. Little effort is put into improving soil health. Instead, plants are nourished with properly balanced commercial fertilizer, like hydroponic nutrient solutions. The root zone is irrigated to conserve water. The majority of the students were against the use of commercial fertilizer solutions and would prefer to focus on improving soil health through regenerative agriculture practices.
Aquaponics is a soilless method that utilizes fish waste as plant fertilizer. The system is only limited by the imagination, but the simplest includes a tray in which plants sit and are hydrated and fertilized by water from an aquatic ecosystem like an aquarium. Buy a kit or build your own, these systems need constant monitoring. The students believe aquaponics are ecologically sound and socially responsible, with the potential to be economically viable if an edible fish species is used.
Window farms were developed by someone living in an apartment. It is a vertical cascade of hanging bottles, like 2-liter soda bottles, cut in half and placed in a window. In this hydroponic system, plants grow in the bottles and the nutrient solution is pumped to the top bottle and flows through the vertical cascade back to the reservoir at the bottom. The cascading bottles are ingenious, but probably not economically viable on a large scale.
Straight-from-the-soil-bag gardening claims to be ingenious. Pick up a bag of growing media, but instead of dumping the media into a container, lay it flat, punch some holes in the bottom of the bag for drainage, cut out the top of the bag, leaving the side walls. and simply plant. The bag can be started inside and moved outside later. The bag can be placed in the yard, on the patio or driveway, create a raised bed by placing the bag on a bench or a mobile garden by placing the bag in a wagon. Expansion is as simple as adding another bag. At the end of the season, the leftover contents can be added to the compost pile, while the plastic would have to go in the trash. Probably not the most ecologically sound, but the students believed the method to be socially responsive to people with mobility limitations.
Watch for the next five methods in my next “Growing Concerns” column.