Dear Jill, last week, my store had a coupon in the store’s ad for a free tub of onion dip with a purchase of $10 or more. I spent just over $90 in the store that day. It occurred to me later that I should have split my orders up into nine $10 purchases so I could get nine onion dips. Is this something you would have done? — Corinne S.
I’m not sure that I would have split my transaction multiple times to acquire nine tubs of onion dip, as I’m not sure my household could consume nine containers before they passed their expiration dates! However, this reader has noticed that, at times, it can be advantageous to split your shopping trip into multiple transactions. Depending on how your sale is structured, it may make sense to break a larger shopping trip into multiple, smaller-value trips to take advantage of a perk, benefit or reward being offered.
For example, a store in my area had a “Grand Reopening” sale after the store was remodeled. They mailed a coupon for $5 off a $20 purchase to our home, and later in the week, another $5-off-$20 coupon appeared hanging on our front door. Cashiers were handing additional, identical coupons out at the registers. Over the week, I split my usual grocery shopping into multiple trips that were just over the $20 mark so that I could use each coupon I received.
Another time I split larger transactions into smaller ones is always around Thanksgiving. It’s common knowledge that there is no better time of year to buy a turkey, as their per-pound prices drop to rock bottom. In my area, multiple supermarkets compete for your turkey purchases with extremely low prices, such as “29 cents per pound with an additional $25 purchase.” This is such a fantastic time to buy a turkey. At 29 cents per pound, a large, 20-pound bird is just $5.80, so why stop at one?
After I purchase the turkey we need for our family’s celebration, I’ll also look for much smaller turkeys that I can put in our chest freezer and enjoy at a later date. I’ve picked up 10-pound turkeys for just $2.90 — that’s typically less than I would spend on a whole chicken!
To take advantage of these low turkey prices, though, I will need to have an additional $25 purchase per transaction. So, as I’m adding my weekly groceries to my shopping cart, I’ll mentally add up to the $25 mark, then put another $25 worth of groceries on the other side of the cart. When I get to the checkout lane, I will put half my groceries and one turkey on the belt, and then place the order divider bar down. Next, I’ll add the remaining groceries to the belt, as well as my second turkey.
This brings me to another important point on shopping etiquette: I would not split your order into more than two transactions in one shopping trip. I always want to be considerate of the shoppers behind me, and while most shoppers won’t mind if you split one purchase into two, you may get some dirty looks and frustrated comments if you start lining up nine separate transactions on the belt. Additionally, I always like to tell the cashier that I’m splitting my trip into two transactions so he or she knows that I’ll be paying for both.
When you spot an enticing offer at your store, pay attention to the fine print, too. Sales that note “Limit one offer per transaction” are different from “Limit one offer per day,” or even “Limit one offer per household.” An offer that is limited per transaction is permissible to repeat on a subsequent trip through the lane, even if it’s the same day. If an offer is limited to one per household, please respect the fine print. It’s likely such a great offer that your store wants to make it available to as many shoppers as possible.