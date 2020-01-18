Even though we still seem to be in the deep grips of winter, our dormant-season pruning will quickly come to an end. If you had plans to get dormant-season tree pruning done, it is important to get it scheduled as soon as possible. While winter is an optimum time for pruning all species of trees, there are a few for which it is particularly important.
One of the most important benefits of winter pruning is that it avoids wounding trees during the growing season when disease and insect problems can be more of a concern. Some of the trees that are especially important to get pruned during the dormant season include:
Do you prune your trees in dormant season?
Oaks. All species of oaks are susceptible to oak wilt disease. This disease is spread by sap beetles that are attracted to fresh wounds. Since the beetles are not active during the winter, there is no risk of the disease spreading this time of year. In most years, the deadline for pruning oaks is April 1.
The University of Minnesota notifies arborists when it is no longer safe to prune oaks each season. Pruning that is not completed prior to the high-risk periods this spring will need to be postponed until next October or later.
Elms. Fresh wounds on elms can attract elm bark beetles, which spread Dutch elm disease. Some summer pruning on elms is OK, but any significant pruning is best done during the winter when the bark beetles are dormant. Since the elm bark beetles chew through the bark, they do not require a wound to spread Dutch elm disease like the beetle that spreads oak wilt requires.
Fungicide injections are the only option to nearly eliminate any chance of elms becoming infected with Dutch elm disease. The newer disease-resistant elms should not require fungicide protection.
Birch pruning should be avoided in May and June to avoid attracting bronze birch borer. Light pruning is not a problem, but more significant pruning will attract birch borer adults that are seeking out trees to lay their eggs. The insects are most attracted to stressed trees, so keeping birch in good health is very important to avoid infestations of bronze birch borer.
Honey locust is susceptible to canker diseases that can be spread in wet weather during the growing season. Again, minor pruning on honey locust during the summer can be done with little risk, but more significant pruning is best done in the winter.
White pine is susceptible to white pine blister rust. Winter pruning reduces the risk of this disease. This is particularly important when pruning trees to remove branches that are infected with blister rust or in areas where this disease is prevalent.
Apples and crabapples. Late winter is the ideal time to prune both fruiting apples and crabapples. Pruning on most crabapples can also be done in the summer; however, some cultivars will be more susceptible to fireblight disease if pruned during the growing season. If a tree is a variety known to be susceptible to fireblight, it is best not to prune them during the growing season. In general, these would be older crabapple cultivars and just a few of the newer cultivars.
Late winter pruning will result in more sap flow from pruning wounds, but this will have no adverse health effects on the trees. If a person finds the sap flow undesirable, some of the trees, like maples, where it will be very noticeable, can be pruned after the new growth is completed in early summer.
A qualified arborist can help identify trees on your property and schedule pruning at the most appropriate time based on trees’ species. An advantage to winter is that there are no pruning restrictions on any of the tree or shrub species.
Snow damage. If you have trees damaged by snow or ice, be sure to get advice from a qualified arborist before making management decisions. I have worked with a lot of homeowners who have assumed that trees needed to be removed because of damage. With proper pruning, trees may provide many more years of enjoyment. I have also dealt with trees that should have been removed and weren’t even though they present risk to property or people.