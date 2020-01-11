I’d spent Friday evening after Christmas at the cabin, and was again amazed Saturday morning at the toughness of ice fishermen, watching three pull their sleds and gear out on the ice through a misty rain, with temps hovering around freezing. But later, on the way home, I would see some other signs of toughness.
The first 3 miles leaving the cabin was on snow-packed gravel, which was now getting a coating of freezing rain. Approaching Highway 61, I was still surprised to see a Walmart semi seemingly crawling down the highway. With my 2006 Avalon thermometer reading 32 degrees, I assumed the clear highway would not be freezing, but soon realized otherwise.
So, I figured rather than try the steep hill leading out of the valley I would take the route through Weaver and the Whitewater Valley, knowing it would also be icy, but probably safer. I also wanted to take that route to see what surprises were in store, as most all trips through the Whitewater provide some. And, I wasn’t disappointed.
First off, I noticed a large beaver lodge on one of the Dorer Pools. I thought about the beavers inside this somewhat insulated winter home who may not see daylight for weeks or months. But they had a nearby stash of branches they could easily access by sliding underwater into the sub-40-degree pool. It kind of put the toughness of the ice fishermen in perspective, as eons of time had allowed beaver to be real “survivors.”
A few more miles on the 7-mile stretch of Highway 74, the only gravel highway in the state, and another surprise came into view. A quarter-mile off-shore on another of the Dorer Pools, was open water from the 48-degree flow out of Appleby Springs. It held at least a couple dozen swans that I was quite sure were the rarer trumpeters, not tundras, an amazing story itself given they were once listed as endangered.
Not that many years ago, seeing even a pair, as we once did on a New Year’s Day Whitewater Bird Count, was a big deal. And now, a handful of swans raise young in the valley each summer, with some of those, and perhaps migrants, staying the winter. I watched many of the swans tipped head-down in the water, undoubtedly with outstretched necks as they fed on bottom vegetation, small fish or insects.
I wondered if they were perhaps eating tubers of the large yellow lotus that had blossomed in this pool by the thousands when muskrat tunneling had breached the dike that kept the pool filled, giving the lotus seeds a chance to germinate in shallower waters. And, speaking of muskrats, the pools were dotted with the much smaller lodges of these furry mammals, also surviving the winter on the frozen water, and again reminding me how “tough” many must be to live in this part of the country.
My last revelation of toughness was a stop at the Park Visitor Center, where I watched birds at what I call the “O’hare Airport of bird feeders.” Like jets coming and going throughout the day, I saw numerous birds. But it was two in particular, a chickadee and a downy woodpecker, that caught my attention. As each came to the feeder, I could see both had a bird band on one of their legs.
I could now call them “old friends,” as I had undoubtedly put those bands on the birds. Given the grayish color and rounded edges of the aluminum bands, I guessed they had to have been on for a least three years. Again, I pondered the amazing survival skills of these small birds to have survived multiple winters, many rain and snowstorms, subzero temps, and numerous predators.
So, all in all, the icy diversion through the Whitewater Valley, where I saw nary a car, kept me still wondering why more of the over 100,000 people who live within a half-hour drive of this place were not out enjoying its beauty. However, having peace and quiet on my last drive through there in 2019 was also nice.