Since returning from family Thanksgiving in San Diego, I’d been trying to bike around Silver Lake almost daily to see what might be of interest. Although colder than I would like, especially on Dec. 11, each ride would usually yield something of interest, hopefully captured with my camera.
In doing these rides, as well as occasional drives to my backwaters cabin, one of the things that stood out in both locations was the coming and going of ice. At both sites, it appeared that early winter was arriving in late November, with ice covering most of Silver Lake, as well as the Mississippi waters behind my cabin. But, both also opened again before freezing up in early December for what I anticipated to be a long winter.
This got me thinking about how ice forms, as well as thaws, along with some of the other interesting things that water does in cold weather.
Raising the temperature of 1 gram of water, or ice, just 1 degree Celsius takes only 1 calorie, but changing zero-degree ice to zero-degree water takes 80 calories of energy. So, for each pound (454 grams) of such ice, it takes about 36,000 calories to melt it. But, herein lies a bit of confusion, as the word “calorie” has two meanings.
When referring to the physics of heat loss or gain, the word “calorie” is defined as being the amount of energy to raise 1 gram of water 1 degree Celsius. But, the word “calorie” we most often use is related to how much energy content there is in various foods or drinks, or how much is burned in different types of exercise. Technically, that word should be kilocalorie, not just calorie, as food calories are 1,000 times more than heat calories.
I’m not sure why scientists have let this dual meaning of calories exist, although I suspect the two worlds of food calories and heat calories don’t cross over that often. So, a cream-filled Kwik Trip Long John (like I have trouble resisting), has 420 food calories, meaning 420,000 heat calories, packing enough energy to melt about 12 pounds of ice if the doughnut could all be turned into heat energy.
Enough on doughnuts — back to ice-making and -thawing. I’ll begin with the melting of ice, because it is easier for me to understand than making ice, since most know we must add heat one way or another to melt ice. Less easy for me to understand is the heat given off when ice is made, although one way is to feel the heat coming out of a refrigerator when it does its thing.
Fortunately, explaining the ebb and flow of ice formation at Silver Lake, or the Mississippi, is fairly easy if one recognizes the energy sources needed to do that. In the case of the backwaters, mostly out of the main-channel river flow, melting is largely due to solar energy and above-freezing winds. Whereas, much of Silver Lake ice melting could be attributed to the flow of Zumbro River water that is above freezing, thus providing some of the heat.
Oddly enough, I skeptically read that lake ice begins to melt from the bottom up, as the ice acts like a greenhouse, allowing sun energy to penetrate to heat the water directly below the ice.
So now, if I haven’t got you confused enough, I am going to elaborate on the coldest of my bike rides, but one which yielded interesting discoveries. It was Dec. 11, 3 below zero, with a -19 windchill, but I thought I would give it a try, bundling up — but not mummified — so I could peddle. I immediately noticed what I would call “popcorn frost” on the lake, undoubtedly formed overnight, as it hadn’t been there the day before, and it hadn’t snowed. It was very interesting, especially viewed up close.
I’m not sure what it’s technical name would be — maybe a type of hoarfrost, or just some type of crystallization. But, topping it off were occasional shiny specks on this “frost,” due to the rising sun. They sparkled like diamonds, but upon closer examination, with pictures I took, showed them as just bright spots on the “frost.”
These discoveries made the cold ride worthwhile, although I’d forgotten my camera, so I had to go back home and return, after which I discovered a flat tire, requiring a half-mile walk home.
So, with these not completely explained phenomena, I am challenging any readers to send me their explanation of the “popcorn frost” and “diamonds,” which I will try to pass on in a future column, if it sounds plausible.