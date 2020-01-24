Have you ever dialed the wrong number? Ever answered a call from a stranger?
In October 2007, Raingsey (Rain) Sin was living in Cambodia when she answered a call from an unknown number. It was Kim Sin, calling from Rochester, trying to reach a family friend. Because it was the rainy season, the signal was poor; Kim did not realize he was speaking to the wrong person. Eventually, Kim realized his error. However, a connection had been made.
Kim told Rain he would call her again. She thought, “He’s not going to call me back.” But he did, saying, “I’m the wrong phone number guy.” They continued to speak on the phone regularly.
Kim told Rain he would be in Cambodia in December 2007, accompanying a group of RCTC students. Rain agreed to meet him, but only in a group setting. She was very cautious and concerned that he might not be who he said he was. However, when they met in person, she was thrilled to see that he was “very nice and respectful.”
Six months later, Kim asked Rain to marry him. Her mom said: “Holy moly. That’s fast.”
The couple married in December 2008, but Rain did not come to the United States until May 2010. She initially worked at an assembly line job here in Rochester, but she said, “I can’t talk to a machine.”
Her husband’s friend owned a nail salon and offered her a job as a nail technician, which she found much more enjoyable. Between classes at Hawthorne and conversing with clients in the salon, she quickly learned English.
Nearly 13 years after answering a “wrong number,” Rain is happily married with two daughters. She’s a business owner, running her own shop, Rain Nail Salon. All because of a wrong number.
Chuck Marino, an IMB employee, and his wife, Nicole, a Mayo Clinic employee, started a family business last winter, Hyperspace Starcade, a mobile video game business.
The Marinos and their two children love video games, so it was a perfect fit for their family. They offer virtual reality games, a mobile game station, and laser tag for at-home parties. Chuck and Nicole have also been hired to provide activities at local fundraisers.
Just before Halloween last fall, their daughter got sick. A trip to the ER led to a short hospitalization at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys Campus.
During her stay, a member of the Child Life team invited the family to carve pumpkins with local police officers. In addition to an activity that let “kids be kids,” Chuck was also impressed with the community space offered to patients as a place “to hang out outside of the the hospital room.”
Before the Marinos’ daughter was discharged, he spoke with Mary McCoy, who works in the Child Life program, and offered to donate the Hyperspace Starcade for an afternoon.
Last month, he was able to share fun and games with hospitalized children and teenagers. For the event, the Marinos brought two virtual reality (VR) driving stations into Saint Marys. The equipment included a steering wheel with pedals to replicate real driving. Some patients chose to “drive” with the VR goggles on, and others opted to drive without. No matter what route was selected, fun was had by all.
Chuck said the goal of his side business is to “let kids have fun and make memories for families.” He’s looking forward to bringing his video game fun back to Saint Marys again in the near future.
“Nothing beats that feeling you get when you give back,” he said.