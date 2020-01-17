Your Style: Aaron Espy

As lead brewer at Grand Rounds Brewing Co., Aaron Espy says he has crafted a life doing what he loves in a community he loves.
“I think I’m very lucky to work in a brewing community where I can ask other brewers advice on how to do certain things,” he said. “Also, my job is making beer, so you can’t get much better than that!”
A Rochester native who graduated from Century High School in 2010 and lived in the Twin Cities for nearly five years after, Espy said, “I ended up coming back to pursue a career in brewing.”
Espy added that he appreciates all that downtown serves up and enjoys spending time with his girlfriend, Paige, who also works at Grand Rounds, his parents, Mark and Bonnie, and his brother, Nick, who lives in Milwaukee.
How do you label your style?
Comfort. Whether I’m at work or out with my friends, I try to be comfortable in what I’m wearing.
And a little background?
I think my style originated growing up playing sports. I played soccer in high school. I was always at tournaments on the weekends, so waking up early and throwing on a sweatshirt and shorts or sweatpants to get into the car was a big routine.
Sources of inspiration?
The biggest thing I can think of is that I don’t usually wear socks unless I’m working and am wearing boots. My dad never wore socks, and I think I picked that up from him.
What do you hope your style communicates at Grand Rounds and elsewhere around town?
I hope it promotes approachability. I’m always sitting at the bar doing some work, or even after I get off, I’ll sit at the bar. This gives me the chance to talk to all of our guests, or if they have a question about anything, I can answer it and am more than happy to.
What do you wear when working?
Usually I’m wearing a brewery T-shirt or sweatshirt, my Duluth Trading pants and Red Wing boots.
Your most essential wardrobe component?
My boots. I have to lift heavy kegs, brew days, and cleaning involves certain acids.
What should every well-dressed man have in his wardrobe?
I think you should have a few button-ups, a good pair of jeans or khakis, too. I don’t wear any jewelry, but I always have a clean hat that would go with most outfits.
Do you have a coveted accessory?
I think my favorite is my Klockow Brewing (Grand Rapids, Minn.) hat. It’s all black with a black patch in the front, and the letters are white. I’ve worn this hat for every occasion and even to wedding receptions.
Shoe and boot favorites?
My Red Wing boots, clogs, or Nike slides. If not boots, I like being able to just slip on something and walk out the door.
Priceless sentimental items?
One thing I can think of are my Ohio State sweatshirts. I’ve had those since I was in high school and still wear them as much as I can.
Something surprising about your wardrobe?
I think people that see me on a daily basis or know me from work or in the industry would be surprised that I have more shoes than just clogs, sandals and boots. I have a couple nicer pairs of shoes in case I have to dress up. I also have a couple running shoes – but it’s been a while since they have been used!
Is there an item your family or friends joke about?
For years, I ended up wearing the same Nike green shirt on my birthday. …I didn’t plan it; however, the odds are it was on top in my dresser.
Anything especially “Minnesota” about your style?
I think the ability to wear sweatshirts and shorts even during months like December or January when it’s colder than the fall… Having a big beard also helps with the cold!
Advice for readers?
I would say dress for comfort. Or just buy clothes that you like and can work in.