Wooden clogs, Norwegian sweaters and stellar estate sale finds make up a large portion of what fills the closet of Courtney Bergey Swanson.
The soon-to-be 30-year-old moved to Rochester in 2015, where she currently works as director of community engagement for Community and Economic Development Associates, a nonprofit that helps small towns with community development projects.
Courtney grew up on a farm near Lanesboro and studied art at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. She serves on four nonprofit boards, including two in Rochester: Threshold Arts and Listos Preschool and Childcare.
As for additional pastimes, Courtney enjoys exploring grocery stores and restaurants in town, as well as trying new recipes.
“My favorite hobby is cooking. For fun, I do a little cooking segment called ‘What’s Court Cookin?’ on my Instagram (@courtneybergey),” she said.
Describe your style in three to five words.
Streamlined modern meets 1970s flair.
How does your job impact your style/outfit choices?
The organization I work for serves rural communities all over the region, so I am in my car a lot. My workwear tends to be comfortable and fuss-free. Several days a week, I work in Spring Grove, a town very proud of its Norwegian heritage, so when I’m there, I love showing off my Norwegian sweater collection.
What are some trends you’re seeing right now that you’re fond of?
I’m digging the chunky boots. I bought a pair last year, and I rarely wear anything else! It makes me wish I hadn’t gotten rid of the Doc Martens that I had to have in middle school (like every other early ’00s tween). I also will never stop loving a high-waisted pant — everyone looks great in them!
Any regrettable fashion choices you made in years past?
My biggest fashion regrets often center on wearing ill-fitting clothes. I officiated a friend’s wedding a few months ago and bought a killer jumpsuit to wear, but neglected to get it tailored in time for the wedding. I spent the hour before the ceremony in a cramped bathroom stall trying to alter it using about 30 safety pins. Miraculously, it worked and I never even got poked — but I’m never subjecting myself to an episode of frantic pinning like that again!
Items you personally think are worth splurging on? How about saving on?
I think shoes are worth splurging on, and I’m guessing my podiatrist would agree! As for saving, shopping for sweaters and dresses at thrift stores and estate sales can be so fun and inspiring. I would rather save money in that way than shopping fast fashion trends at the mall.
Best purchase you’ve ever made (as it relates to clothing/shoes/jewelry)?
I’ve loved wooden Sven clogs for years and have grown my collection by shopping for deals at their factory store just north of St. Paul in Chisago City (Minnesota made!). For my wedding, I had some custom metallic bronze high-heeled clogs made, and they continue to be one of my favorite things, both for the sartorial and sentimental value!
Go-to shopping spots in Rochester?
A friend introduced me to the magical world of estate sales, and I think most of my “new” clothes in recent years have come from them! At the last one I went to, I scored a vintage silk Calvin Klein skirt and a pink cashmere turtleneck that are currently in heavy rotation. I’m also a sucker for finding deals on high-quality goods at T.J. Maxx.
Fill in the blank: In the winter, I feel my best when I’m wearing _____.
Wool socks. Staying warm and cozy is crucial in a place like this!
Favorite accessories?
I’ve been lucky to build a collection of artist-made earrings that help me feel more put together than I actually am most days!
Have you traveled any place in which you particularly admired the fashion scene?
I recently traveled to Zurich, Switzerland, and was in awe of the way women dressed. I noticed a lot of camel-colored wool coats and sturdy black ankle boots — both functional in the winter weather and exceptionally chic.
What are the items every well-dressed woman should have in her wardrobe?
A tailored black blazer, high-waisted jeans, and some yoga pants for the weekend of course!
Parting advice?
Buy your clothing thoughtfully, give secondhand a chance, support artist-made goods, and for gosh sakes, bring your jumpsuits to a tailor!
