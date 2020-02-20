Erica Ross was born in Guatemala to a Guatemalan mother and a Minnesotan father. Soon after, they moved to Minnesota to be closer to her dad’s family. After spending much of her life in the Twin Cities, Erica and her husband recently decided to take a gamble and move their toddler and three cats to Rochester at the end of 2018.
“We have fallen in love with this wonderful city,” she said. “I absolutely love the local restaurants, coffee shops and creative spaces.”
Erica is a librarian at Mayo Clinic and a contributor for Rochester Mom. You can follow her on Instagram at @ericarossmn.
Describe your style in five words or less.
Comfy and flowy business attire.
How does your role as a librarian affect your clothing choices?
The dress code at my workplace is very formal, so I try to pick the comfiest versions of “formal” possible. This means dress pants with an elastic waistband, loose blouses, flowy cardigans, flats and handmade jewelry.
Where do you find outfit/style inspiration?
I used to really struggle to figure out what styles and sizes fit my body. Now with Instagram, I’m able to easily find plus-size women who love fashion. I look to these ladies not only for style inspiration, but also for their contagious confidence in their own skin — @catpolivoda, @thebaileyp, @Lizzobeeating.
How many tattoos do you have? Any with particular meaning?
I think I have about 10 tattoos. I have an anchor on the outside of my wrist that represents my amazing husband, an ampersand on my inner ankle for my sister because we’re a package deal, and a compass on my forearm from the book “The Phantom Tollbooth” because we named our son after the main character. I also have a half-sleeve of peonies — both blooming and buds — representing the highs and lows of life. And of course, I can’t forget the Dewey Decimal number on my foot that represents crazy cat ladies.
Does makeup and/or hair play a significant role in your style?
I have so much makeup that I have used maybe once and then ditched. I have high hopes of adopting the art, but so far have failed.
What are the top three most essential components in your wardrobe?
Elastic and high-waisted pants, a sweatshirt designed by Minnesota Made or Michelle Brusegaard, and a pair of classy locally made earrings by Bobbles & Bobbies or Larissa Loden.
Fill in the blank: My outfit just doesn’t feel complete without_____.
Earrings. I feel naked without something shiny and dangly.
What’s your impression of Rochester’s style scene?
I admire the impressive powerhouse women with timeless business formal outfits that I run into in the elevators. I also love the local artists in our community with their unique and creative styles.
Biggest fashion pet peeve?
Crop-top sweatshirts. Sweatshirts are for warmth and comfort, and I am not sure a crop-top sweatshirt provides that.
Favorite local places to shop? Any stores you think Rochester is lacking?
I definitely think plus-size clothing is missing here in Rochester. I am pretty limited to just T.J. Maxx (don’t get me wrong, I love T.J. Maxx) otherwise I shop online. But my favorite sweatshirt that I currently own is from Cafe Steam!
Thoughts on secondhand shopping?
I love shopping secondhand! Goodwill is the best place to find dress pants because they come in all different shapes and sizes. I also love all the options that the online secondhand store ThredUp offers! I can scroll the app for hours.
What makes someone “stylish”?
I really think it comes down to confidence. If someone is wearing a certain outfit and is radiating confidence, that makes a huge difference.