Fashion is innate for 19-year-old Garret Hanson. The Rochester Community and Technical College student is currently pursuing a degree in graphic design with plans to attend Iowa State next year to study apparel design.
Aside from his design-driven educational pursuits, working at H&M in Rochester’s Apache Mall affords him a firsthand look at the latest trends. Garret is no stranger to dawning leopard print, faux fur and progressive ensembles.
Outside of school and work, Garret enjoys going for walks with his dog, shopping with his friends and grabbing coffee with his younger sister.
Words you’d use to describe your style:
Extra, unique, fun, modern.
What items do you wear that you feel sets you apart from others?
Faux fur coats and homemade ripped jeans.
Favorite colors, patterns and/or materials?
Leopard print, denim, and I have really been loving the color yellow in clothing this year.
Thoughts on the fashion sense of Rochester residents?
I think that people in Rochester, and in general, should not be so scared to try new things when it comes to clothing. People always tell me that they could “never pull that off,” and I always tell them that pulling something off is more about mindset because if you think you can, then other people will think you can, but if you think you can’t, then you never will.
What are some of the pieces you’ve been finding yourself gravitate to most often recently?
Yellow clothes, turtlenecks, plaid pants, white shoes and gold jewelry.
Favorite season as it relates to how you like to dress?
I love fall/winter fashion because there’s so much room for experimentation when it comes to layering. I feel like in summer it’s the same everyday just shorts and a shirt, but when you can layer, there are so many outfit combinations to be made.
What are the items you think are worth splurging on?
Shoes and other accessories. You can have shoes for a long time if you take care of them, and with accessories like jewelry or sunglasses, you can’t really grow out of them. Also, it’s worth spending money on a good winter coat here in Minnesota.
Go-to garment items for winter?
Warm gloves, puffer jacket, a Love Your Melon hat and sweaters.
Any fashion pet peeves?
I don’t really have any fashion pet peeves per se because I think that people are free to wear what they want, and who am I to judge? But one thing I personally don’t like is Crocs. I see the functionality of them, but they just aren’t for me.
Best compliment you’ve ever received as it relates to clothing?
My sister told me that someone at school asked her if I dressed her. I took this as a compliment because my sister is so creative and I think her style is very her, and I would love to be able to take credit for it because she looks so good every day, but it’s all her.
What are the staples every well-dressed person should have in their wardrobe?
A pair of black shoes, a pair of white shoes, some fun layering pieces like a fur coat (because it can really make a less interesting outfit more fun), a good pair of jeans and a good jean jacket. Having basic items is a must!
Your favorite local places to shop?
My favorite places to shop in Rochester are H&M and Goodwill. I hit up Macy’s occasionally as well. I don’t really like to online shop because I like to have the experience of going to stores and having what I like to call the “Cher from ‘Clueless’ moment” [the movie] where you are leaving the mall with all the shopping bags in your hands.
What do you like about shopping secondhand?
I like it because you can find some really cute things and keep to a budget — a bonus as a college student! Some of the clothes that I get the most compliments on I actually found secondhand.
Parting thoughts?
Follow me on Instagram: @garret_hanson.