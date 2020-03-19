Rochester, MN (55902)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.