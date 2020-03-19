KIMT TV evening anchor George Mallet enjoys his on-air time as much as being on horseback. But the seasoned broadcast journalist and experienced equestrian said his role as father of 7-year-old Colton is even more gratifying.
“Colton and I both enjoy riding horses, drawing and painting,” he said. “Colton has been playing hockey since he was 2 and riding horses since he was still in his mom’s tummy. He’s a cowboy to the core.”
Before moving to Rochester near the end of 2018, Mallet was on air from the East Coast to the Midwest. Along the way, he owned a thoroughbred named Brahma Fear, the grandson of the famous racehorse Secretariat. But, he said, he knew Minnesota was home when he found himself riding the biggest horse at the state fair, “a gigantic shire named Angus.”
When he’s not anchoring the evening news or spending time with his family, the self-described “old dad” can be found maintaining his physical fitness.
“In warm weather, I ride my bicycle and go to the gym daily,” he said. “This time of year, I spend a half-hour each morning on my elliptical trainer, then I go to my gym after work.”
Tell us about your style.
My style has evolved over the years, so it’s a mixture of classic suits with a few bold suits — pinstripes, double-breasted — mixed in. What I wear on television contrasts dramatically from what I wear when I’m not on television. Because I’m a horseman, I’m likely to be wearing jeans and cowboy boots all weekend long.
Origins?
My father was a very well-dressed man. I learned a lot from him. I still wear a collection of narrow ties my mother made for him in the 1970s.
Anything else?
When I moved to Rochester, I was inspired by the folks at Eye-Q to upgrade my eyewear. That’s the most recent inspiration, but my father and his unique sense of old-school style remains an inspiration.
How has your style changed?
It’s funny, I think my style has really come full circle. When I was a kid in college, I sold suits for the local Macy’s department store in Delaware, where I attended the University of Delaware. The suits then were very narrow, European cut. Pierre Cardin and the like. Now, I am once again wearing narrow-cut suits.
What do you hope your style communicates?
I hope people see confidence ... Whether it’s a bold decision such as a bow tie — my father told me I shouldn’t wear a bow tie until I can tie it myself — or a double-breasted pinstripe suit, I hope my style communicates that I am sure of myself.
What are your most important on-air wardrobe components?
The suit itself is probably the most important foundation of my wardrobe. I am most likely to be wearing a white shirt along with the suit. The ties my mother made all those years ago often earn compliments for being “hip” and “modern,” and when that happens, it makes me very happy, and her as well.
My mom is almost 90 and still very in tune with style. She watches my broadcasts on her iPad.
What about outside of the station?
Cowboy boots and jeans. If I’m at one of my son’s rodeos, I’m likely to be wearing a cowboy hat, too.
What should every well-dressed man have in his wardrobe?
I believe a navy blazer can be the foundation for any man's wardrobe. You can wear it with khaki slacks or gray slacks. It can be coupled with a white shirt and bold red tie to be dressy or no tie at all to be more casual.
Tell us a little about your favorite accessories.
I always like to have a silk pocket square visible.
Do you have a priceless sentimental item?
I wear my great-grandfather’s gold cuff links often. When he was born, Abraham Lincoln was president.
Is there something in your wardrobe people would find surprising?
My co-anchor was surprised when she found out how often I wear flannel outside of work.
My homemade ties surprise a lot of people, as does my penchant for bow ties.
What do you hope to teach your son about style?
I hope he will learn to be confident in who he is. I think he may have learned that confidence.