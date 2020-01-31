“Originally from the Bay Area — San Jose, Calif., to be exact,” Heather Korpal says. “I moved to the Midwest with my dad shortly after finishing college.” That move, to Wisconsin, was three years ago. Then, in October of 2018, Korpal relocated to Rochester. “I wanted a change of pace, so I figured why not give it a shot?”
Today, she says she’s glad she did.
Korpal is a youth development specialist at the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester, where she helps kids with day-to-day activities as well as experimenting with new ideas in visual arts.
When she’s not working, you’ll find her snuggling her cats, Pandora and Phoebe, or working on an art project (she has a background in animation, graphic design, painting, and other forms of traditional and digital art). She also does some modeling on the side for a friend with a vintage resale rack, as well as with her best friend — who also just moved here from San Jose.
Describe your style.
Eccentric and vast. I have things in my closet that are vintage as well as stuff that’s just plain weird to other people. Being an artist, I have no problem thinking outside of the box and staying away from the norm when it comes to fashion.
What are the origins of your style?
Growing up, I was really close with my mom, and she’d encourage me to be unapologetically myself, so I guess she’s to blame.
Luckily, my friends have such different styles that there’s a wide range to draw from. I also love visiting different places that don’t have the same vibes as everywhere else … older towns and cities that have a lot of history and character.
Has your style changed along with your life?
In high school, I was a T-shirt and jeans person a majority of the time. Once I started buying my own things, I got a lot more experimental and open to more options. I also started to develop a passion for vintage clothing.
What do you hope your style communicates?
To have more fun in life and be courageous enough to wear what you enjoy. Never hold back your style to make someone else more comfortable with it.
What do you wear on a daily basis?
It ranges from day to day. Some days, it’s leggings and big sweaters. Other days, I go all out with full makeup and one of my vintage dresses.
What are your most essential wardrobe components?
Boots … They just make me happy!
What should every well-dressed woman have in her wardrobe?
At least one accessory that’s a conversation starter — something that you love and makes you happy, but makes people wonder what the backstory is.
Are you a purse or a tote person?
Occasionally, I’ll use a purse for special occasions, but usually it’s my olive-green grunge messenger bag. I can’t justify everything I carry in it, but I know if I empty it out, I’ll need something.
Do you have a priceless sentimental item?
My grandma Brenda’s class ring. We lost her to cancer years ago and, while going through her belongings, I saw how much we had in common.
Anything surprising in your closet?
A plain white V-neck. Growing up, I was notorious for staining things and making a mess… I also have a pair of Heelys — you know, the roly shoes from the ’90s — that my sister gave me. Unfortunately, I never learned how to use them!
What do other people comment on?
My hair is a hot topic. I’ve had every possible hair color option out there, and I change it constantly. I’ve also had it long — mid-back length — and cut short in a pixie, faux-hawk cut.
Anything especially “Minnesota” about your style?
Since moving to Minnesota, my sweater collection has grown, and I feel that I’m more justified in living in my boots.