Thirty-year-old Jessalyn Finch was born in North Dakota but made the move to the Rochester area with her family at the young age of 2. She attended high school in Eyota, then left for college at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse before making her way back to the area.
Jessalyn’s appetite for art extends far beyond her degree in fine arts and philosophy; she recently completed a SEMAC Emerging Artist Grant, in which she hosted an exhibition of life-size charcoal figure drawings at the Rochester Art Center. She will soon be moving into an artist residency at Threshold Arts to continue her work.
“I try to live a very creative lifestyle and spend time with the people and things that I love,” she said.
That sense of creativity and passion is visibly reflected in Jessalyn’s daily garb.
“The eclectic nature of my wardrobe mirrors my personality and interests,” she said. “It stretches my creative muscle to tailor and design my own pieces when I can’t find what I’m looking for in a store.”
Describe your style in five words or less.
Eclectic, playful, upcycled, creative, witchy.
How is your personality reflected in your clothing choices?
I think my artistic leanings throughout the years have evolved my fashion sense. I watch a lot of classic movies from the ’50s and ’60s, which has created a love for corsets and high-waisted skirts, as well as a bold, red lip. This has mixed with my interest in gothic lore and horror (del Toro, anyone?) to include lots of dark and grunge pieces.
Any items you wear that you feel sets you apart from others?
I love wearing wigs — I own about seven. Usually they’re bright or different than my real hairstyle. There’s something about the experimentation of using wigs to express different aspects of myself.
So would you say hair (and makeup) plays a significant role in your style?
Yes! Outside of wigs, I also change my hair quite a lot. I’ve been everything from long platinum, the “Marilyn,” faux hawk, shaved designs in the sides of my hair, to my now pink shoulder-length ’do. You name it, I’ve probably tried it. Makeup is another way to be creative and enhance natural beauty. I love a good black liner, and violet lips.
Thoughts on the area’s style scene?
I see a few people testing boundaries but would love to see more.
What items are you most excited to wear as we approach warmer months?
Spring isn’t my favorite style season (I’m more of a fall person), but I do have a lot of dresses and off-the-shoulder pieces that I’m looking forward to wearing again.
Fill in the blank: My outfit isn’t complete without _____.
Platform gothic boots.
Any regrettable fashion purchase you’ve made over the years?
It took me up until five years or so ago before I started to really have fun with my wardrobe. My only regret is waiting that long to stop caring about what I “should” be wearing and figuring out what I “want” to be wearing.
Best clothing purchase you’ve ever made?
Again, those goth platform boots … and a long, pink wig!
Any sentimental pieces you own?
I still have my gymnastics leotards that I occasionally wear as bodysuits and my cobalt-blue wedding dress.
Thoughts on shopping vintage or secondhand?
This is pretty much the only way I shop, unless I’m looking for something really specific. It’s both a nod to sustainability and sourcing unique pieces.
What are the staples every woman should have in her wardrobe?
That one dress that makes you feel like a goddess, and many pairs of black tights since it’s always winter in Minnesota.
Your favorite local places to shop?
Plato’s Closet or Savers for thrifting.
Any stores you think Rochester is missing?
More boutiques, alternative clothing, and thrift stores. Also, more tailors would be nice.