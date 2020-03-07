Julio Molina’s younger years were plagued by school bullies and discrimination, but overcoming adversity gave way to a passion of his today: being a positive influence on others.
“I am currently pursuing my conviction, which is to motivate and provoke action in people’s lives through social media platforms,” he said.
Molina, 30, is from a little town called Ojinaga, Chihuahua — a rural town on the U.S.-Mexico border. He moved to Rochester 21 years ago, and said, call him crazy, but thinks “the cold is cool.”
Aside from spending time with his wife and two daughters, Molina refers to himself as an avid learner who enjoys podcasts, books and all self-improvement content.
Describe your style in a few words.
Comfy, bold, unique, athletic, clean.
Are there any items you wear that you feel sets you apart from others?
I don’t believe it’s what I wear as much as how I wear it. Confidence!
Thoughts on the fashion sense of Rochester residents?
Rochester is a very diverse city/community. I like the fact that we get to see all four seasons, and it provides the opportunity to exercise many styles. I believe we have a lot of talented and gifted creative monsters here in Rochester. Be bold and create, y’all!
Are there any particular places you’ve traveled to where you’ve admired the style scene?
I enjoy seeing all the colors in Florida and how people wear them. It makes different cultures shine.
Any embarrassing style moments from your past?
I would say when I first came to the U.S. My first day of school I was dressed like a full-out Mexican cowboy. I was the only one in the whole school dressed that way. … So yeah, pretty embarrassing.
Favorite season as it relates to apparel?
That’s a hard one. I love me some comfy clean T-shirts for the summer, but there is nothing like a fresh hoodie for the winter.
Does your hair play a role in your style?
The hair is everything. It either makes or breaks the outfit. I cut my hair every week.
Any fashion pet peeves?
When I buy a clothing piece that looked good on the rack but doesn’t fit right when I get home.
What are the staples every well-dressed man should have in his wardrobe?
A watch and a very good-smelling cologne.
Your favorite local places to shop?
I don’t have a favorite. If I am at a store and I like something, I buy it.