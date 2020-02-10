Home-based employment doesn’t mean sacrificing style, at least not for 33-year-old Molly Grimm. Molly works remotely for a digital advertising agency, but that hasn’t waned on her penchant for fashion.
“I buy what I love and invest in pieces I will wear forever,” she says.
Following the completion of her undergrad at Arizona State University, Molly made the move back to the Midwest, where she met her husband, Adam. The couple has resided in Rochester for nine years now, and together, have a 2-year-old son, Fritz, and a dog, Henry.
Outside of work, Molly contributes to the “Rochester Mom” blog and serves as the organization’s social media coordinator. She considers herself a true-crime podcast junkie, loves quality wine, and cherishes the weekly get-togethers she has with her friends to watch “The Bachelor.”
How does working from home impact your style/outfit choices?
I love not having to shop for work attire. I tend to dress pretty casually during the week when I don’t have lunch, happy hour or an event to attend.
Where do you find style inspiration?
Instagram, but — and there is a large BUT here — I unfollowed about 1,000 people in mid-2019. The consumerism was driving me crazy. I love accounts that showcase well-thought-out purchases and emphasize sustainable fashion.
Has your style changed since becoming a mom?
It hasn’t changed too much, but pregnancy definitely changed my body, so I’ve had to take that into account when shopping. I find myself in a lot of sweaters or dresses (they are long and flowy), leather leggings or jeans, and a moto jacket.
What are the fashion trends you’re seeing right now that you particularly like or dislike?
I can’t get into fanny packs over the shoulder. I’ve seen some cool girls, like my young sister, pull it off, but it’s not for me! And giant white dad sneakers. I do love that Champion is having a moment right now.
What items do you personally think are worth splurging on?
I try to invest in items I use every day. For me, that is usually bags. I have three bags I use every week, two of which were a major investment: a Saint Laurent East West Calfskin Shopping Tote Bag and a Chloe Mini Marcie Bag. They each cost a small fortune, but I love them so much.
Best purchase you’ve ever made (as it relates to clothing/shoes/jewelry)?
I have the most delicate diamond heart necklace that I absolutely love, and I’m not into logos, but my red Chanel ballet flats. I found them on Poshmark for under $200 — they retail for $950!
Go-to shopping spots in Rochester?
Primp and Flowers by Jerry for clothing. Figue and Counterpoint for gifts.
Any stores you think Rochester is missing?
I would like to have an upscale children’s boutique.
Fill in the blank: I feel my best when I’m wearing _____.
What makes me feel confident that day — sometimes it’s a dress and sneakers, sometimes it’s wide-leg jeans and a turtleneck.
Favorite accessories?
Apple Watch, my wedding stack, diamond studs, diamond heart necklace, gold “F” necklace, BudhaGirl bangles, and I love Lele Sadoughi headbands.
Favorite celebrity style?
Megan Markle, Olivia Palermo and Jessica Alba.
What are the items every well-dressed woman should have in her wardrobe?
I think having a “capsule wardrobe” of classic pieces that you can always rely on is important. Mine consists of a crisp white button-down, leather leggings, dark skinny jeans, Chelsea boots, ballet flats, a long sweater blazer, a silk camisole, a black suede jacket, and a black turtleneck.
These are items that all go together, and I don’t have to overthink getting dressed. Decision fatigue is a real thing!