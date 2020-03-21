Seth Jurovich was born in Montana but grew up in Rochester since the second grade. Seth shares a home with his high school sweetheart and two sons, plus a gaggle of backyard chickens.
He works as a controller for Media Manager, a national advertising agency, and has an educational background in accounting and software programming.
Seth possesses a portfolio of hobbies that include hunting and traditional archery, putting on music events, mobile filmmaking, volunteering, and supporting local businesses. Whether he’s donning old-school garb or street casual wear, he strives for a polished appearance but isn’t afraid to dress outside the norm.
“Fashion is all about taking risks, and trends aren’t made by those who only conform to the styles around them,” he said.
Describe your style in three words.
Adaptive, distinct, frugal.
How has your style evolved over the years?
It’s matured as I’ve grown professionally and is much more undeviating than in years past, but I try to keep a variety from semiformal to street casual.
Any embarrassing fashion moments?
Oh, I’ve had my moments! From 30-inch-wide JNCO jeans to pink tall tees; long, white basketball shorts; and high-tops.
Is there any cultural influence in what you wear?
I’m big on the gentleman style, bespoke fashion gurus like Tomás Laso-Argos, and anything old-school traditional.
What sets you apart from others, style wise?
If I’m stepping out with fashion in mind, I’m all in. That means a perfectly ironed shirt, lint-less jacket, clean shoes and jewelry, styled hair, etc. The little details are important to me.
Thoughts on the Rochester fashion scene?
I feel as if it’s reawakening. After last year’s impressive RAB’s Studs, Struts & Stilettos fashion show, I started a social media conversation around this topic, and since then, a few small events have taken place. I’ve even considered putting on a fashion show; maybe I’ll revisit that idea this year.
Your go-to kicks?
Steve Madden Derbys/Oxfords or Nike Air Force 1’s for summer, Timberlands for winter.
Fill in the blank: I can’t leave the house without ____.
Hand accessories, hands down.
What are the items you think are worth splurging on?
A quality watch, good footwear, and a clean hairstyle.
Does your hair play a role in your style?
More than anything, because while some clothing styles can make unkempt hair look good, a sharp hairstyle makes just about any outfit fashionable. I have Dino at St. Mary’s Barbers and Jay at Fade Clinic Barbers to thank for keeping my hairstyles on point.
Best clothing purchase you’ve ever made?
This is a tough one, and I’m going to have to say my limited-edition Monopoly Reebok Reverse Jams I bought back in 2008. I wear them as special occasion streetwear now, and they always garner compliments.
Any tattoos? How about any with special meaning?
Yes and yes; illustrations of my two sons’ name meanings, my Scottish family crest (Guthrie Clan), and a sleeve dedicated to my love for the early Netherlandish paintings by Hieronymus Bosch.
What are the staples every well-dressed man should have in his wardrobe?
A well-fitted blazer, a tailored black suit, and at least one shirt with French cuffs.