“This is my 46th year in real estate,” said Sherry Digre, adding, “I have been with Coldwell Banker here since 1993.”
Digre, who has called Rochester home since 1967, grew up in northeastern Iowa.
“The summers after my junior and seniors year in high school, and freshman year in college, a woman from our town provided the opportunity for me and several other gals to go to the northern suburbs of Chicago to be governesses,” she said.
“My second year there, I spent with the 7-year-old girl I’d taken care of the year before and her grandparents on their 55-foot yacht racing from Chicago to Mackinac Island with a fleet of other boats. What an experience!”
“Later, I interrupted my college days and got married. Our two children were born in Red Wing,” she continued. “My ex-husband’s job as a plumber brought us to Rochester in 1967, when he was working on the construction of Mayo High School. I was a stay-at-home mom until 1974, when I got my residential real estate license.”
“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed listing and selling homes in Rochester ever since,” she said.
Outside of work, Digre’s interests include reading, taking care of her house plants, summer, walking, cooking and clothes shopping.
How would you describe your style?
Classic. A little tailored. Hopefully fun. My daughter thinks a little “preppy.” My sister says “eclectic.”
Who was your greatest early style inspiration?
My mother, who died two and a half years ago. I always think about her taste and her eye for style and putting outfits all together.
Did your experiences in Chicago have anything to do with your love of shopping?
On our days off, we would take the elevated trains downtown to go shopping. I can remember getting lost in Marshall Field’s. The main store downtown was so big, and it was easy to get turned around. It was also so full of fashionable clothes and accessories and also customers.
What has your list of favorite shopping spots come to include?
I do like Macy’s and Chicos. But most of all, I love consignment shopping. I go to Kismet, Refresh and the Goodwill. So much of what you see is brand new with the tags still on, or like new.
How has your style changed over time?
Earlier in my real estate career, I always wore suits. Now I am a little more casual, less formal, but I still think about looking professional.
What do you hope your style communicates at work?
Professionalism. That I am well prepared by being well-coordinated and tasteful.
How do you achieve that well-coordinated look?
Clothes and accessories that match. I’m always keeping my eyes open for the right colors.
What are your most essential colors and accessories?
I wear a lot of black and green. … And I always have a black purse. Even though I like to have colorful purses to match each outfit.
Tell us a little more about your accessories.
I love jewelry and shoes and purses. Bracelets and watches and necklaces. Onyx. And turquoise. Turquoise brightens things up a lot. I have turquoise from a vendor at Thursdays on First. And I have a turquoise ring and bracelet from a 95-year-old friend.
Any sentimental pieces?
I have a number of necklaces and earrings from my mother that I never saw her wear.
What do you have in footwear?
I have every style of boots. And I have high heels with bows on them. … I’m one of the only gals that always wear pantyhose.
You’ve said coats are a favorite of yours as well. Please tell us more.
I found a red coat this winter that I love. I also have a brown coat with leopard lining, and a purse and scarf to go with. … My favorite winter coat is a burgundy down coat my sister gave me. She left it here at my house so she could wear it if she came home from California to visit during the winter. … I have a few spring coats. A couple are black, and I have a gold, black and burgundy one.
If you could dine with a style icon, would it be someone from near or far?
It would be Meghan Markle. She always looks so tasteful.