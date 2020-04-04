A strict grooming routine and a “dress to impress” approach is the underpinning for Sunny Prabhakar’s style.
Born and raised in Rochester, the 2006 Mayo High School graduate works as a sales strategy director at Corporate Web Services (CWS) and co-owns Aventi Entertainment, a full-service entertainment company with DJs, photographers and videographers.
Sunny and his wife, Indira, stay busy with their 2-year-old son, Elias, and pit bull, Simba.
“In my free time, I enjoy serving on the Spark Board (formerly the MN Children’s Museum — Rochester) and the Greater Rochester Arts and Trust Council,” he said. “I also enjoy reading, personal development, fitness, and anything car related.”
Sunny chatted about how cultural influence, along with weigh-ins from his wife, has influenced his fashion sense, and shares the one item he considers a “next-level” outfit enhancer.
Describe your style.
Modern-day business casual.
How has your style evolved over the years? Has it changed since becoming a dad?
Thanks to my wife, my style has greatly improved over the years. I went through the sagging pants, fitted caps and track jacket phase, but thankfully I’ve grown up from that. Since becoming a dad, my fashion hasn’t changed much, except that I typically have a change of clothes on hand for the inevitable spill or spit-up.
Any items you wear that you feel sets you apart from others?
I do like to dress up more often than most people, and I credit that mindset to my parents. When I was a kid, we would always be dressed up in a suit or button-down and tie for church. Growing up in Rochester, we were the only Sri Lankan/Indian family, and I noticed all the other kids would wear jeans.
I asked my mom why, and her reply was, “We need to always dress better and act better than what we see around us because people will judge our entire race based on what they see us doing. We are their only exposure to our culture.”
That really stuck with me, and I always aim to dress one step above the expectation, and I have found that most people take you more seriously when you do.
Does your hair play a role in your style?
Doing my hair and beard takes up most of my time in my morning routine. I have recently been going with a high bald fade and a hard part for my hairstyle. The beard requires daily upkeep from trimming to shaving to moisturizing. I’ve had my beard for so long now that it’s basically part of my identity.
Thoughts on the Rochester style scene?
Rochester is a unique place these days. I would say we are generally a couple of years behind what is happening on either of the coasts, but our winter fit game is strong.
Your go-to kicks?
Right now, it’s the dad sneakers (Adidas Originals NMD R1’s), but I have a couple of dress shoes that stay in rotation and are versatile with any color dress pants.
Fill in the blank: I just don’t feel myself without ____.
A belt. I hate the look of wearing pants without a belt. When I have forgotten one in the past, I will drive to the nearest store and purchase one immediately.
What are items you think are worth splurging on?
Watches are an underrated accessory that I think are worth splurging on. Having a few great watches to match with your outfit can really take it to the next level. From a style perspective, I get the most compliments on my watches.
Best clothing purchase you’ve ever made?
Recently, I bought a Nautica bomber jacket, and that has been a game changer for my wardrobe. It’s the perfect nighttime accessory to an outfit, fits nicely and goes with everything.
Any fashion pet peeves?
I mentioned the no-belt thing. That is a big pet peeve of mine, as well as wearing wrinkled clothes. Sometimes wrinkles can’t be avoided throughout the day, but you should always have an ironed shirt and pants to start the day.
What are the staples every well-dressed man should have in his wardrobe?
Ties, watches, blazers, full-color spectrum of dress shirts, belts, and several colors of dress pants. Give yourself options to switch up outfits and keep things fresh. Wearing the same thing every week is boring.
Favorite local places to shop?
For streetwear, I like Levels Clothing. They have locations in Minneapolis and St. Paul, but they come to Rochester often for pop-up shops. I’m a sucker for a good deal, so T.J. Maxx and Marshalls are great.