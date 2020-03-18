“Let’s just agree to disagree.” Well, I disagree. In the tense social and political climates we live in, it’s often challenging to avoid controversial conversations. When a peaceful discussion morphs into a fierce boxing match, it’s easy to flee the ring and walk away from the intensity, unscathed, by agreeing to disagree.
Unfortunately, the easy option is rarely the most productive, and agreeing to disagree accomplishes nothing. Instead of declaring a truce and walking away, we ought to retape our hands, endure the blows, and continue fighting when we encounter disagreement. Avoiding a dispute doesn’t magically make it disappear, in fact, it often exacerbates the conflict by ensuring that the topic at hand will consistently resurface until properly addressed.
It is vital to realize that acknowledging disagreement is essential in finding common ground in a polarized world.
When people choose to agree to disagree, they typically do so with good intentions. However, the phrase is used as the waving of a white flag — signaling that someone is intimidated by confrontation. The problem is that disagreement is a common occurrence, and the tension only mounts the longer it is left unresolved.
Agreeing to disagree isn’t a compromise, it’s a dismissal. Not only is it a dismissal of the other person’s perspective, but it’s also a dismissal of the responsibility we all have to defend our own perspectives. When we voice our opinion on a topic, we commit to standing up for what we believe in and defending that belief. If we are unable to effectively support that opinion, it’s a sign that we remain indecisive about the validity of it.
Moreover, we have the responsibility to defend perspectives we may not have lived; we have an obligation to stand up for people who can't represent their own opinions. When discrimination traps someone under a blanket of oppression, their only hope is that someone becomes their voice: a voice for those pressured to remain silent.
In order to develop our understanding of the world and incite change, we must recognize the perspectives of those around us with different experiences and opinions than our own. If we never share our perspectives, we waste the opportunity to influence those around us.
No, disagreement isn’t comfortable, yet refusing to have the difficult conversations when things become uncomfortable is illogical; nothing will ever be done to fix the issues if we can’t even talk about them. It’s pointless to have a discussion if both sides firmly decide that they will retain the same opinion that they each began with.
The power of discourse is that it can be used to delegitimize racist, sexist, and unsupported opinions by convincing the holder of those beliefs that their view must be redefined. Remaining silent and unwilling to engage in disagreement provides credibility to unreasonable arguments and leaves people assuming that their rudimentary opinions are appropriate.
It’s not to say that anyone’s opinion is invalid; rather, it’s the idea that perspectives will continue to become more and more extremist and polarized if we refuse to seek compromise through disagreement.
Don’t agree to disagree. When the conversation gets heated, there’s a reason: People are more divided than ever. We aren’t going to mend the divide by sacrificing beneficial conversations for comfort.
In order to step forward, we must understand the importance of disagreement — preventing complacency, developing opinions, and promoting ideological common ground.