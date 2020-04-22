There is an old parable about a poor farmer living in an ancient Chinese province with his teenage son and his horse. One day, the horse escapes from the farmer’s land and runs off into the woods. The boy is inconsolable at the loss of their most valuable possession, but all the farmer says is, “Who knows what’s good or bad?”
The next day, the horse returns, bringing a dozen wild horses with it. The boy rushes over to his father and exclaims, “What magnificent fortune!” The farmer calmly replies, “Who knows what’s good or bad?”
The following day, the farmer’s son is trying to tame one of the wild horses when he is thrown off, breaking his leg. Soon after, the province goes to war, and all of the eligible young men are taken from their families to join the army. The only one left behind is the boy with the broken leg.
The story continues this way forever — alternating between seemingly good and bad scenarios. No matter what happens, the farmer continues to react with the same, simple phrase: “Who knows what’s good or bad?”
It’s an intriguing question. We live in a society that defines nearly everything using two words: good and bad. Intelligence? Good. Illness? Bad. Winning the lottery? Good. Losing your job? Bad. Yet, when we describe things as good or bad, we are referring to the emotional response to an event rather than the actual confirmed outcome.
At first, I disagreed with the parable. What I saw in the farmer was an apathetic person unable to feel happiness or sadness. After further thought, I realized that the point isn’t to eliminate emotional reactions, it is to be able to control them. We have to dispel the idea that sadness directly stems from unfortunate events, and instead accept that experiences are what we make of them. You can choose to find happiness in unwelcome situations rather than allowing the situation to determine your emotional response.
Throughout the story, the boy’s emotions are a roller coaster. Initially, roller coasters are manageable and even thrilling, but eventually, the twists and turns become too much to handle. However, the farmer is able to encounter the highs and lows of life while staying grounded. He still enjoys the peaks and valleys of emotion, but he is always in control.
The moral of the parable is that we act as if there is a clear line between good and bad, when really the difference is blurry. Being quick to judge, assume, and draw conclusions about an experience can lead you to ignore the bigger picture. We don’t truly understand whether something is positive or negative until the entire scenario plays out.
I will admit that sometimes being the farmer’s son seems more appealing: riding the waves of highs and lows that life produces. However, the world would benefit from having more wise farmers who are confident that life will get better when things aren’t going well, and prepared for a letdown when happiness feels permanent.