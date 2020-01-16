Weather Alert

...BITTER COLD WIND CHILLS THIS MORNING... ...WINTER STORM LIKELY FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY... .WIND CHILLS EARLY THIS MORNING ARE IN THE 20 TO 35 BELOW ZERO RANGE ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA, NORTHEAST IOWA, AND IN WEST CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN. THESE WIND CHILLS WILL REMAIN THIS LOW THROUGH MID-MORNING TODAY. WIDESPREAD ACCUMULATING SNOW AND A WINTRY MIX OF SNOW AND FREEZING RAIN IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY. IN MANY AREAS, THIS PRECIPITATION WILL NOT MOVE IN UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 10 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE. ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH ARE POSSIBLE, MAINLY SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 90. IN ADDITION, STRONG NORTHWEST WINDS SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING MAY LEAD TO BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...FOR THIS MORNING, A WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 35 BELOW ZERO THIS MORNING. FROM FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY, A WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE POTENTIAL OF TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 10 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS UP TO A TENTH OF AN INCH. IN MANY AREAS, THIS PRECIPITATION WILL NOT MOVE IN UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 40 MPH ON SATURDAY WHICH WILL RESULT IN SOME BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN, NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FOR THE WIND CHILL ADVISORY, UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING. FOR THE WINTER STORM WATCH, FROM FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...THE COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON INTO SATURDAY. PATCHY TO AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY ON SATURDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OUTSIDE. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A HAT, AND GLOVES. MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&