For the first time in 12 years, Delta Air Lines recently issued new uniforms to many of its employees — some 60,000, it is estimated — that were created by well-known fashion designer Zac Posen. That's the good news.
But the bad news came quickly in the form of several lawsuits filed by flight attendants who alleged the uniforms caused various health issues, such as shortness of breath, rashes, blisters and hair loss.
The suits against the manufacturer, Land's End, are currently pending in federal courts while flight attendants and others are working to discover the causes of their health symptoms and the identity and total number of chemicals present in their uniforms.
So the entire situation is up in the air until the many various issues are resolved.
According to various media outlets, complaints about uniforms possibly causing illness aren’t new.
The problem was first reported after employees at Alaska Airlines got new uniforms toward the end of 2010 and the beginning of 2011. Flight attendants began to report rashes and eye irritation, and documented hives, blisters and scaly patches. Flight attendants there filed a lawsuit against the manufacturer of the uniforms, and the airline recalled the uniforms in 2016.
At Delta, flight attendants weren't the only employees to get new uniforms. They were issued to both "above-wing" groups, including pilots, and to “below-wing" workers, like maintenance and baggage handlers.
JFK expansion due
John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, already one of the largest airports in both size and passenger totals, is about to get another major expansion.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently announced that JFK will get two new terminals, centralized ground transport and baggage security, and runways that will increase its capacity by at least 15 million passengers a year.
JFK is massive already: At 5,000 acres, it contains nine terminals, 175 gates, and hosts 125 airlines.
It is the fifth-busiest airport in the U.S., with 60 million passengers a year flowing through its gates. Estimates are that with the expansion, capacity will jump by 15 million passengers a year.
Cost of the seven-year project, due to begin in 2020, is estimated at $13 billion.