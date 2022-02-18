SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Lifestyle

3 unrelated stars line up as 'Winter Triangle' for us

This equilateral triangle of three bright stars from three separate constellations is viewable in the southeast Rochester skies these chilly February evenings.

By Mike Lynch
February 18, 2022 09:00 AM
SW DIAGRAM A FOR FEB 18-20, 2022.jpg
The "Winter Triangle" is easily recognizable in the southern sky early in the evenings during February.
Contributed / Mike Lynch

Whenever you gaze upon the stars and constellations, it's easy to forget that you're seeing a three-dimensional picture.

The constellations seem to be set against a black canvas for all of us to enjoy, but that's not the case. The stars you see that make up the constellations are all at varying distances from Earth. So when you see remarkable alignments of stars, like the three stars in a row that make up Orion's belt, you have to be even more impressed. I know I am.

Another incredible "accidental" alignment of stars is the "Winter Triangle." It's a perfect equilateral triangle of three bright stars from three separate constellations. It's viewable in the southeast Rochester skies these chilly February evenings, and all three stars are bright enough to see even in light-polluted skies.

At the upper right-hand corner of the Winter Triangle is the super red giant star Betelgeuse, the second brightest star in Orion the Hunter. In English, Betelgeuse roughly translates into "armpit of the great one." That's right — Betelgeuse marks Orion's armpit. You can see that Betelgeuse has a distinct orange-reddish hue.

Astronomically, Betelgeuse is a massive star that pulsates in size like a giant celestial heart. It varies from 700 million miles to almost a billion miles in diameter. Sometime within the next million years, Betelgeuse will put on the ultimate fireworks show. It will explode as a colossal supernova so bright, like a giant halogen beam attacking your optic nerves from more than 500 light-years away. It should be quite a display as Betelgeuse blows itself up, a fate that awaits all supergiant stars.

The next star in the Winter Triangle is Sirius, which happens to be the brightest star in the night sky and the brightest star in the constellation Canis Major, Orion's big hunting dog. Sirius marks an eye on the big doggy's head. As you can see in the diagram, it's at the bottom of the Winter Triangle. Just use Orion's three belt stars as a pointer down and to the right, and you'll see Sirius.

Sirius is the brightest star in our night sky mainly because it's so close, at least relatively. It's a little over eight light-years away, equating to about 50 trillion miles. It's a giant star, but nowhere near the size of the goliath Betelgeuse. Sirius's diameter is about 2 1/2 times our sun's diameter and cranks out more than 25 times more light than our sun.

The third star in the triangle is Procyon, the brightest star in the constellation Canis Minor, the little dog. To find it, simply look for the next brightest star you can see to the upper right of Sirius. Procyon is a little farther away than "The Scorcher," about 11 light-years distant, and is a little larger than Sirius, with a diameter of a little over 2 million miles.

SW DIAGRAM B FOR FEB 18-20, 2022.jpg
The waning crescent moon next week will pass three planets — Venus, Mars and Mercury.
Contributed / Mike Lynch

Procyon resides in one of the poorest excuses for a constellation that I know. About all there is to the Little Dog is Procyon and a fainter star Gomeisa, just to the upper right of Procyon. At my star parties, I often call Canis Minor "the little wiener dog of the winter heavens."

As you can see, the Winter Triangle is made up of three stars from three different constellations that physically have nothing to do with each other. Yet, from our view on Earth, they form an absolutely perfect triangle. I consider all of us lucky to see it.

Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and professional broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul and is author of the book, “Stars, a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations” published by Adventure Publications. Send questions to mikewlynch@comcast.net .

The Rochester Astronomy Club welcomes new members and puts on public star parties. Their website is rochesterskies.org .

