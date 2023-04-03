5 questions about Ramadan and the iftar hosted by the Rochester Muslim community

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Muslim Community Circle is inviting its non-Muslim neighbors to participate in a Ramadan iftar, or fast-breaking meal near the end of the holy month.

The RMCC is holding its iftar potluck at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Two Discovery Square, 209 Fifth St. SW Rochester. Ramadan this year runs from the evening of Wednesday, March 22, 2023, to the evening of Friday, April 21, 2023.

The Rochester event will be the last in a series of open houses called Taking Heart Ramadan Iftars organized across the state by the Minnesota Council of Churches in partnership with the Muslim American Society and individual mosques in Minnesota. The RMCC iftar will also take place a week before the end of Ramadan.

Here are five basic facts about this holy month and the public iftar:

What is Ramadan?

Ramadan is the Arabic name for the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. It is considered one of the holiest months for Muslims and is marked by a period of fasting. The act of fasting during Ramadan is considered one of the five Pillars of Islam.

In practice, that means that Muslims don’t eat or drink anything including water from sunup to sundown during Ramadan, said Jessica Al-Kali, a board member of RMCC.

“It also includes being mindful of how we treat others,” Al-Kali said. “After a long day of not eating or drinking, you feel very appreciative to be able to break that fast. This is just a month that we try to be closer to God.”

Food is handed out during an iftar meal, the breaking of the daily fast during the holy Islamic month of Ramadan, with Rochester community members and neighbors Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Muslims believe that some of the first verses of the Islamic holy book, Qu’ran, were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad during the month of Ramadan.

Muslims are also encouraged to give to charity, strengthen their relationship with God, and show kindness and patience to others.

Why isn’t the Rochester iftar taking place at the downtown mosque?

It’s too small. Two Discovery Square is a roomier location. The Rochester Muslim community has been holding potluck iftars every Saturday during Ramadan, with the April 15 event open to the public. Between Muslims and non-Muslim attendees, “we’re probably looking at about 350 people attending,” said Al-Kali, who urged people to send an RSVP via email to mrs_alkali@yahoo.com .

What happens at the Iftar?

Al-Kali said that Muslims break their fast at sunset and then begin to pray as a congregation. There will be seats around the room for guests to observe what is happening and chat among themselves. When the praying is done, the Muslim community will invite their guests to partake of the buffet.

“We just chat with each other. And they can ask questions,” Al-Kali said. “They can talk to us about anything.”

The food is a big part of the draw. The potluck will include a range of cultural foods and dishes made by people from India and Pakistan, Syria and Jordan.

How did the Taking Heart interfaith meals begin?

Cynthia Sweigert, an organizer for the Minnesota Council of Churches, said the Taking Heart gatherings began a few years after 9/11 in response to concerns about growing Islamophobia.

Originally the idea was to pair a mosque with a church to facilitate cross-cultural and religious contact between the faiths. But there weren’t enough mosques to go around. So the idea developed of inviting non-Muslims to the mosque closest to them to “create some kind of relationship.”

“We have people who go to multiple Taking Heart dinners each year. There’s such a spectrum of religious observance and — this is a Christian term — religious observance,” Sweigert said. “The way they express their faith in Islam varies from place to place.”

What is the goal of the Taking Heart iftars?

The goal is to open hearts and minds, Sweigert said. If you’ve never been to a mosque or an iftar before, it may seem at first like an alien place or environment. But the act of sharing food and conversation with people who practice a different religion often brings the realization that “they’re trying to live good lives like I’m trying to live my life.”

“I really hope people walk out with just a more open mind and heart that will continue to grow,” she said.