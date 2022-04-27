7 events to surprise your mom with this Mother's Day

ROCHESTER — It’s almost time to celebrate moms everywhere.

It can be overwhelming to figure out the best things to do with that special lady in your life – the one who raised you, or the one raising your children – so we rounded up events in the Rochester area, from brunch ideas to craft events for mom and the kids.

1. Rochester Uncorked

Treat mom to a night out on Saturday, May 7, 2022. The Mayo Civic Center Grand Ballroom is hosting the inaugural Rochester Uncorked, featuring more than 100 wines, food, local vendors and a live jazz band.

Purchase tickets here .

Where: 30 Civic Center Dr SE (Street Level), Rochester, MN 55904

When: VIP guests begin sampling at 5 p.m. General admission opens at 6 p.m.

2. Art Heads Emporium

Art Heads Emporium is hosting a variety of events Mother's Day weekend. Contributed

Create jewelry or art, and make lasting memories with mom. Art Heads is hosting a jewelry making class at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7, then the rest of the weekend is dedicated to art.

Where: 317 Broadway Ave S, Rochester, MN 55904

When: Dandelion Storm paint class: 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022

Orange Blossoms: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022

Mother’s Day Acrylic Pour Class: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 8, 2022

3. Chester’s Kitchen & Bar brunch and dinner

Chester’s will feature a Mother’s Day brunch with a complimentary mimosa for mom. Dinner will be the regular menu with mom-inspired features.

Call 507-424-1211 to make reservations.

Where: 111 Broadway Ave. S, #108, Rochester, MN 55904

When: Brunch will be served from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 8, 2022. Chester’s is open until 10 p.m. on Sundays.

4. Pescara brunch and dinner

Pescara will have a Mother’s Day brunch and complimentary mimosa for mom. The dinner menu will feature mom-inspired specials.

Call 507-280-6900 to make reservations.

Where: 150 Broadway Ave S, Rochester, MN 55904

When: Brunch will be served from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 8, 2022. Pescara is open until 10 p.m. on Sundays.

5. Mother’s Day at the Farm

Red Barn Learning Farm has a free craft planned for mothers and kids on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Contributed

Red Barn Learning Farm in Hayfield is hosting a free pot decorating and flower planting craft on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

Mom and grandma receive free admission with another paid admission. Tickets are $8 plus tax for visitors age 1 year and older.

Where: 27251 Minnesota State Highway 30, Hayfield, MN 55940

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 8, 2022

6. Terza Mother’s Day dinner

If mom or grandma prefer an Italian dinner over brunch, Terza will have a Mother’s Day dinner with mom-inspired specials.

Make reservations online here .

Where: 30 3rd St SE, Rochester, MN 55904

When: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, May 8, 2022

7. Jessica’s Paint Your Own Pottery

This isn’t Mother’s Day specific, but one thing moms and grandmas will always love is handmade crafts, especially by the children in their lives. Jessica’s Paint Your Own Pottery makes crafting easy and fun, as you can enjoy the process of painting in your own home.

Browse the website to purchase your pottery, pick it up in southeast Rochester, paint your designs at home and return it to Jessica for firing.

Where: Pottery by Jessica is in southeast Rochester. Customers receive the address for pick up after ordering.

When: Pick up hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.